Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes thought his team was playing a little too individualistic in the first half of their second round playoff game in Carbondale on Tuesday night. But his ability to address the issue was limited — seeing that he was posted up on a nearby hill and not in his usual spot on the sidelines.
With a positive COVID-19 test, Forbes was isolated from the team during the game. While he was reportedly offered to have a space cordoned off on the sidelines for him to watch from, he instead opted to break out the binoculars, propping them up with a cross adjacent to the St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church on a hill that overlooks the field.
Forbes had to be hands-off — assistant coach Jeff Mohsenin said his only interactions were with Roaring Fork’s athletic director Crista Barlow via text. But even in his stead, the team managed to find its groove in the second half.
“We told the kids that this one’s for Nick,” Mohsenin said. “So they played their game, they trusted each other. Once they share the ball and believe, there might be no stopping us again.”
The No. 5 Rams advanced to the quarterfinals in their title defense season. Junior Jake Barlow scored within the first minute of the second half, the first of three times the Rams found the back of the net after a back-and-forth first half. Josh Hernandez scored again near the 20-minute mark. Later, sophomore Fern Rodrigues beat the Jaguars keeper just inside the far post to bring the game to its final score, 3-0.
Roaring Fork controlled the second-half play with the vast majority of opportunities, not allowing the Jaguars to put a shot on senior goalkeeper Loya, with some chances sailing over the net.
The Rams will advance to meet the No. 4 seed, Liberty Common of Fort Collins, on Saturday, a team that dealt Roaring Fork one of its two losses in the regular season. The Eagles won in Carbondale by a decisive 6-1 score on Sept. 17.
Forbes had previously noted that he wished his team had played the Eagles and Coal Ridge — which accounted for the Rams’ lone league loss — later in the season, saying the contests would have been much closer.
Now the team has the chance to prove it.
“We just didn’t play our game, got in our own heads a little and they played a good game, congrats to them,” Loya said. “Those first few games we were a little bit off, we weren’t connecting. Now we’re connected as a team and we play good soccer.”
In meeting the higher seed, it effectively made the win over James Irwin a senior night, as the Rams will not play at home again this season. Roaring Fork is sending off 11 senior players, including captains Hernandez, Max Brooke and Emi Magana and key players like Loya, Bryan Rascon and Daniel Vega.
The Rams won the 2021 3A boys state title, their first in program history. With a win in Fort Collins, they’ll advance to the semifinals at JeffCo Trailblazer Stadium, with a chance to return to Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, the site of last year’s state title game.
As for Forbes, Mohsenin said he thinks he’ll be eligible to return for coaching on Wednesday, ahead of the next-round matchup.