River Valley Ranch and the Carbondale Historical Society are collaborating on a project known as the RVR History Trail, celebrating the history of the land that now comprises RVR.
The RVR History Trail is a 2.7-mile loop that includes 10 descriptive panels, mounted along a walking path through the RVR community. The panels tell the story of how the land evolved from being a home to the nomadic Ute Native American tribes in the 1400s to the European settlers and homesteaders in the 1800s to the development of RVR homes and a golf course in the late 1990s, according to a news release.
“It’s a unique outdoor history lesson, designed to acknowledge the rich history of this land,” the release states.
The descriptive panels are being permanently installed this month. A grand opening kickoff and ribbon-cutting is set for Oct. 10. The event will include a tour of the trail for Carbondale school children and their parents, guided by Historical Society Vice President Sue Gray.
“The history of RVR is intertwined with the history of Carbondale, and of the Roaring Fork Valley,” Gray said. “I learned so much doing research on this project, and am excited to share that knowledge with all who want to visit the RVR History Trail. This project is a real community treasure.”
Prior to its development, the land where the ranch is today was home to the 1,200-acre property known as the Pleasant View Ranch, once one of the most productive farms and ranches in the Roaring Fork Valley. The Holland and Thompson families owned the ranch for more than 100 years.
Today, River Valley Ranch is a master-planned residential neighborhood that, when built out, will have about 550 homes, making it Carbondale’s largest community. During the planning of RVR, developer Gerald Hines expressed a desire to honor the heritage of the Pleasant View Ranch. As a result, some of the original houses, sheds and the Old Thompson Barn were preserved and moved to their current locations. One of those log buildings was the genesis for the history trail.
“In the summer of 2020, as I walked through RVR every day doing rehab from hip replacement surgery, I kept seeing these old buildings, and wondered – what is this? Where did it come from?” said Gary Lesser, president of the RVR Master Association Board. “So, I got in touch with Sue at the historical society, and the rest, as they say, is history.”
The official start of the History Trail is in Orchard Park, owned by the town of Carbondale and maintained by the River Valley Ranch Master Association. Orchard Park is located at the intersection of Crystal Canyon Drive and Crystal Bridge Drive. The trail, which takes about two hours to fully explore, is best experienced by walking or riding a bicycle.
The trail is meant to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages, from elementary school children to their grandparents. The RVR Master Association and the Carbondale Historical Society are pleased to share this community asset with valley residents and tourists alike, the release says.
Visiting the RVR History Trail is free. No reservations are needed.