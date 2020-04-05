Instant runoff voting for Basalt will have its debut during the April 7 municipal election. First adopted in 2002 with the Basalt Home Rule Charter, IRV is used when more than two candidates qualify to run for mayor.
There are three candidates running for the office this year: Bill Infante, Bill Kane and Rob Leavitt.
According to information from the town, “If any mayoral candidate receives a majority of all first-choice votes cast, then that candidate shall be elected as mayor.”
It continues: “If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, then the IRV procedure is triggered, which simulates a series of runoff elections.”
At that time, if no candidate garners a majority of first-choice votes, then the person with the fewest number of first-choice votes is defeated “and ballots for that candidate are recounted to the voter’s next choice candidate.” The process continues until someone receives the majority of votes cast.
Instructions on ranked voting are included on the ballot and tell voters to indicate a first, second and third choice. There is also the option to rank “as few candidates as you wish.”
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Options now include dropping them in the box behind Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave. in Basalt, or stopping into Town Hall on Election Day. Only one person will be allowed in Town Hall at a time to respect social distancing and permit time for the voting area to be sanitized.
It’s too late to mail in your ballot via the U.S. Post Office for Tuesday’s election.