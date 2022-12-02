State Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale announced Thursday that he will step down two years before his elected term ends “to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”
Rankin, 80, a Republican who represents Senate District 8, was not specific about what the “next chapter” would entail in a news release from Colorado Senate Republicans. Rankin did not return several phone messages seeking comment on Thursday afternoon.
The 2020 redistricting process had Rankin’s residence placed in Senate District 5, which he would have started representing in January. He faced re-election in November 2024. District 5’s new makeup includes Pitkin, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, and parts of Garfield, Eagle, Delta and Montrose counties.
A state representative from 2013 through 2018, Rankin was appointed to the Senate District 8 seat in January 2019 following the departure of Randy Baumgardner, who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.
Rankin has been praised for his work on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee and a pragmatist who effectively worked both sides of the aisle. Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, released a statement on Thursday thanking Rankin for his public service.
“Sen. Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed. I enjoyed working with Sen. Rankin to help rural communities, cut red tape, save people money on health care with reinsurance, provide the biggest property tax for property owners and small businesses in recent memory, invest in education and to strengthen search and rescue capacity,” Polis said.
After his appointment to Senate District 8 in 2019, Rankin won the seat outright in November 2020 in a close contest with Democrat Karl Hanlon, also of Carbondale. Combined with his tenure in the House, Rankin has served in the Colorado General Assembly for 10 years.
“We are all incredibly grateful for Sen. Rankin’s service to the state,” Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, said. “His grit, integrity and honesty are something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to.”
Cooke added that Rankin championed responsible conservative fiscal policy “to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished.”
Rankin’s website notes that he grew up in Mississippi and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. Following his graduation, he served three years as an officer in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of captain. Upon discharge, he embarked on a career in defense and computer electronics.
Twenty-two years of his engineering career was spent with Ford Aerospace Corporation, where he rose to vice president and general manager. After Ford Aerospace was acquired by another company, Rankin joined Computer Sciences Corporation in Washington, D.C., as a division president, managing government programs.
Rankin and his wife Joyce, who is currently a member of the Colorado State Board of Education, then moved to Aspen and founded Aspen Cybercare and Interactive Outdoors, two startup technology companies. In 2000, Rankin founded and served as chairman of the board for the Computers for Kids Foundation, a nonprofit involved in recycling electronics while motivating high school students toward a career in technology, his website says.
A Senate GOP vacancy committee is expected to appoint a replacement to Rankin’s District 5 seat early next year.