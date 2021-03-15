If weather and snow conditions cooperate Tuesday for the snowboard big air final at the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships, expect to see a show that will go down among the best to date.
That prediction comes from David Reynolds, slopestyle and big air snowboarding pro and rookie team coach for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.
“Each and every big air has been the highest level ever,” Reynolds said Sunday following the qualifying rounds that were held on a windy, snowy day at Buttermilk Mountain.
Canadian Mark McMorris, one of the most decorated X Games medalists in history and Anna Gasser of Austria, 2018 Olympic champion in big air, led their qualifications with scores of 92.75 each.
McMorris, after noting what seemed like a long wait “til this thing started” — Buttermilk received nine inches of snow overnight — said he was “glad we all had enough speed to do some good tricks and get a good riding level.” Qualifying first and making it to Tuesday’s finals was a “relief to say the least,” McMorris said.
Some strong contenders and presumed favorites, including Americans Chris Corning and Dusty Henricksen, did not advance. Nor did the 2018 Olympic champion Sebastian Toutant.
One dozen men out of the original 58 competitions moved on to finals. That included X Games gold medalist Marcus Kleveland of Norway, who already pocketed one gold medal, in slopestyle, at these World Championships.
Judd Henkes of the U.S. Snowboard Team advanced out of his heat of 29 men, just behind Rene Rinnekangas of Finland, based on a well-executed backside 1600 with a clean landing. Henkes earned bronze two years ago at Worlds, but in slopestyle.
Joining him in the finals on the women’s side is Jamie Anderson of South Lake Tahoe, who qualified last among the eight women. A 26-deep athlete field had started the day.
There were a few tense moments as Anderson, the 30-year-old veteran, and reigning X Games champion in this event, waited on the bubble as the final of two runs wrapped up.
Her coach agreed that’s not a position Anderson is used to sitting in.
Taking second in qualifying behind Gasser was Laurie Blouin of Canada and in third, Zoi Sadowski Synnott, the New Zealand rider who also won slopestyle on Friday.
Ski big air qualifications are scheduled for Monday with those finals also slated for March 16.
There should be plenty to anticipate on the final day of the World Championships. Coach Reynolds said everyone in the men’s finals field “has 1440s in their bag.” That’s four revolutions, for the layman.
“Most will be trying some 1600s and depending on the conditions, the weather,” Reynolds said and 1800s could be likely.
On the women’s side he predicted “multiple 1080s” based upon the quality of what was thrown down in Sunday’s qualifier.