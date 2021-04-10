The last time Kevin Lynch was in Aspen was in 2004 — when he was covering Kevin Costner’s wedding as a reporter for the National Enquirer.
“I flew in a day or two before the wedding. I was hanging around J Bar for a few days, and I managed to shake somebody loose who was a plus-one,” Lynch recalled. “The Enquirer gave him some money to get us some photos and the menu, the guest list. He came back with just a ton of stuff about the wedding.”
Ah, the good ol’ days of overly generous expense accounts.
“It’s no secret the National Enquirer … they practice checkbook journalism,” he added.
The antics made for great stories, both in print in the weekly tabloid and, more recently, as inspiration for Lynch’s debut novel, “Tabloid Baby.” Through that endeavor — written primarily in the early months of the pandemic last year — Lynch was able to take a trip down memory lane, as the protagonist of his tale is an Aspen newspaper beat reporter who primarily covers live music gigs at the Belly Up.
And yes, the J Bar makes an appearance as a local haunt, too.
“It’s more of a love letter to Florida, but the people who have read it locally here, they tell me it’s dripping in sophomoric culture, so that’s great,” he said.
That’s because Mac, the intrepid Aspen beat reporter, gets sent to Florida after “famed television producer and celebrated Aspen luminary Conrad Harvey” dies there, as Lynch writes in a synopsis of his new book. The story takes a turn when Mac finds himself covering the day-to-day life of Harvey’s lone heiress and gets closer to the young woman than expected.
“I needed a local paper in Colorado to kick off the story, and I kind of modeled it after the Durango Herald,” the Fort Lewis College alum said. “But I also needed a celebrity angle in the book.” Hence, Aspen became the contextual setting.
Lynch had plenty of material to work with in crafting the narrative, mostly borrowed from his own life between his early days with the Durango Herald and subsequent career with the Enquirer.
“There are people at the National Enquirer, if they were to read this book, they would know exactly who the characters are. That’s very thinly veiled,” he said. “The character is — it’s loosely based on myself. I covered small-town Colorado live music; that’s his beat. I did get sent to Florida.
“The difference is I moved to L.A. after college and got hired at the National Enquirer in L.A. They eventually sent me to Florida, and I moved to Florida. There were several circumstances where I got particularly close to sources on stories, and that’s where I delved into that idea,” he continued.
In its first iteration, Lynch’s crack at the novel was from a first-person angle — but it became much more about his insights on the media industry than a plot-driven story. He knew better, he said, and changed course.
“There was too much about the industry itself — it was more serious in tone,” he said. “I talked too much about the media and the way mainstream media has become more tabloid, and the line is blurred. I went so deep into all that that I realized I was just writing something that was way too long and not that interesting [for the lay reader].”
And thus, Mac and the Harvey dynasty was born, at least fictionally. The sentence structures grew shorter, the main delivery vehicle became dialogue and the tone ultimately struck was decidedly a humorous one.
“I’ve gotten some out-loud chuckles, and that feels good to hear people tell me,” he said.
Just as Lynch — much like many a colleague at the National Enquirer, he noted — often got close to sources, he’s also grown fond of Mac. Once he turned the final draft over for edits and publishing (through Fulton Books), Lynch found he missed writing about Mac.
“Once it’s out of your hands, you want to go back and make more changes. You’re never done with the book,” he said. “I’d gotten so used to that character and writing dialogue for that character that I started a sequel. I’m not writing with the same determination I had the first time — I’m not going to finish it in four months like the first one. I’m just waiting to see how it does and if it warrants a sequel. I left it pretty open-ended.”