Several Asspen Realtors are banding together to form a support group to wade through what has been a difficult time.
“I just thought it would be different,” wept Lyle Cross, a former Olympic athlete who became a Realtor in 2020 when almost everyone else did too. “All of my friends were making a shit-ton of money, and I thought, ‘I have a silver medal, but I do not have enough silver, if you know what I mean.’”
Cross is just one of hundreds of people throughout the Aspen area who dropped what they were previously doing and got that big “R” added to their name. Numbers cannot be confirmed on how many made the jump, but an anecdotal Instagram search of people announcing their new careers proves it’s a lot.
Yet, even those announcements have dwindled now that there just aren’t that many houses left to sell. Inventory has dropped because there are really only so many people in the world who can afford what Aspen is selling.
“We really hope this can be a place where people can feel comfortable sharing about what their expectations were, and how those are not being met,” said support group founder Susan Lots. “There was the dream they would cash in, but they also expected to be able to ski, to hike, to take long lunches, and now these people are having to work extra jobs. Sometimes at night!”
Besides feeling the pain at their pocketbooks, Realtors also feel underrepresented at the government level and formed a Political Action Committee to push their agenda. (Wait, that really happened.)
“We are about community first,” Lots said. “We sell the community first, and the community should give back to us, first.”
To help support the Realtors in crisis, a Go Fund Me page has been set up. The money won’t go too far, because there are roughly 43,890 Realtors in the valley, but “every little bit counts,” she said.
“And we know that even just the commission on one of these big homes is enough to support a small country for a year, but we are hoping Aspenites see the value in bailing us out this time.”