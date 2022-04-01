Recognizing threats from local officials to tax the billionaire class, homeowners on Ruby Mountain revolted, claiming sovereignty as a separate world entity.
It all makes sense, the mostly libertarian-leaning (as evidenced by the “Don’t spread on me” flags in front of the estates and dependents filing for tax deductions under write-in “insurrection” and “patriotism” claims) homeowner community maintained. After all, everyone involved in the movement are considered high net-worth individuals — so high, in fact, that together they created a globally competitive GDP.
“Technically, I understand that GDP stands for ‘gross domestic product,’ and I realize there’s an awful lot of people out there who argue that we’re not productive,” spokesperson Rich Ertanyu told the Aspen Daily Planet. “But, look, it’s not about productivity, and it hasn’t been for awhile. It’s about value — and look at the value we bring!”
When asked for further explanation of that last statement, Ertanyu suddenly shuffled off, mumbling something about “me time.”
Another Ruby Mountain resident maintained that the move toward sovereignty was critical to protect homeowners’ interests and rights to govern as they see fit.
“I only live here two, sometimes three weeks a year,” Casper Star said. “I’m like a ghost — but a ghost with 4.7 million followers. I want to be seen, but only on my terms. If people can just drive by without a passport, then, like, what about my privacy?!”
As of press time, it looked as if Ruby Mountain’s move toward international sovereignty would be recognized by the word community. Ukrainian President Viktor Zalensexy appealed to the newly formed but hyper-affluent nation for aid.
“Absolutely! We stand by our brethren fighting Vladiskov Putin — although we look forward to welcoming him as our neighbor,” billionaire Star said, apparently confusing the Russian president with an expat who recently bought the Gorsouch House.
When made aware of the mistake, Star was visibly upset.
“No no no! We sent a bouquet of yellow and blue carnations to … um, Ukraine,” she said, “but we absolutely don’t support the guy who just bought Gorsouch House — what a real traitor. As if we want somebody richer than us moving into the neighborhood.”