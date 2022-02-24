Aspen High’s boys basketball program had some work to take care of before they got down to business Tuesday night.
The Skiers held their Senior Night ceremonies — and a few of them at that — pushing back the tipoff for the team’s first district playoff game at home. They recognized 10 seniors, the vast majority of the 13 total players that have suited up for a varsity contest this season.
Speeches were made, flowers were handed out and photos were taken. Afterward, the Skiers won the playoff game, topping Grand Valley 69-38 for the team’s 20th win in 20 tries. Nine players scored for Aspen, all seniors.
“I think it was a good little celebration,” Aspen senior guard Ben Godomsky said. “We know we’re not done yet, but I think it’s good just to acknowledge what we’ve done so far, what we’ve accomplished in the season and in our four years so far.”
It’s rare for a team to not only get the opportunity to host their Senior Night during a playoff affair, let alone have the comfort in the standings to decide to do so several weeks out from the date. It’s rarer still to have another home game all but guaranteed following the celebration.
Yet, that’s the position the Skiers find themselves in, largely thanks to the contributions of a huge senior core that has been building up to these next three weeks for the majority of their lives.
Many of the seniors have played together since elementary school, Godomsky said. He joined the fold in seventh grade. Others, like Porter Lee, joined more recently in high school.
However they got there, the end result is a group that has a legitimate shot at the school’s first boys basketball state title.
“We’re all on the same page with everything,” Godomsky said. “We’re all seniors, we’re all friends, not just teammates.”
He added that the varsity experience the group has accumulated has paved the way for success as well. He pointed to a season ago, when the group still made a trip to the state tournament but fell in the Great Eight round.
Even the players deeper on the depth chart have found ways onto the court, with the starting five separating themselves on the scoreboard enough to get second- and third-stringers into action against fellow varsity opponents.
“The second team that we have is probably better than most of the teams we’re playing anyway,” Godomsky said. “Our bench players who maybe don’t play as much, they already have that experience when they get into the game. They’ve gone through high school and they can perform better than some of the people who maybe haven’t.”
The seniors make up most, but not all, of the roster. Freshman Henry Hurd and Josh Ford have sneaked into a few games each, but fellow ninth-grader Tommy Franceschi has gotten into 19 of the team’s games.
Franceschi is sixth on the team in points, according to MaxPreps data. His minutes were limited during Tuesday’s game and he didn’t find the scoresheet, instead watching from afar. Next year, he’ll be an elder statesman on the team when it comes to varsity experience, despite being a sophomore. But for now, he’s just taking in being part of a group where he’s one of the few not yet eligible for a driver’s license.
“When I started playing with them, obviously I was a little scared because I didn’t want to mess things up as a freshman,” Franceschi said. “I’m going to remember these people forever and next year, it’s going to be me in that role.”
Franceschi marveled at the pregame senior ceremonies, saying it was crazy how it took about 20 minutes to get halfway through. He watched as head coach Cory Parker spoke about each player, handed them senior flowers and turned it over to photos with parents.
“Just to celebrate seniors is special, this specific group of guys is super special,” Parker said. “I think that makes it that much more special, makes it more emotional, just knowing how they have grown up, knowing their families.”
Then the team punched its ticket to the district semifinals on Friday in Grand Junction.
The Skiers aren’t done on their home court, in all likelihood. Currently ranked fourth in MaxPreps’ state rankings, the top eight teams in the state using that metric and other input will get the chance to host games in the first round of the state tournament beginning next week. Even if Aspen does not win the district tourney, its seeding likely will land it a trip back home.
Before then, they’ll rematch with Coal Ridge in the district semifinal on Friday. The Titans were the victim of Aspen’s 19th win that clinched an undefeated regular season, but didn’t go down without a fight. They scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, the most Aspen has allowed all season in a single stanza.
“We’re happy to play them again,” Franceschi said.
According to MaxPreps’ roster, the 10 seniors on the team, in order of uniform number, are: Shae Korpela, Godomsky, Hudson Nunes, Lucas Lee, Sergio Ruiz, Porter Lee, Braden Korpela, Ansel Whitley, Quinn McKie and Simon Holloway.