A year after a citizen's task force completed its recommendations on the shooting range at the Basalt State Wildlife Area, one change is pending, another has been temporarily delayed by COVID-19 and a larger question of whether the facility should be relocated in the long term, remains unanswered.
During a site visit last week to the range above the town of Basalt, Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Manager Matt Yamashita and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson addressed a wide range of questions about the facility that’s owned and managed by CPW.
Three areas of improvement — range safety, fire prevention and noise management — were recommended in June 2019 by the commission, said Basalt Mayor Bill Kane.
A copy of the report was not available either through CPW or those who worked on the recommendations.
Prior to being elected mayor in April, Kane was part of the six-person task force formed in the wake of the summer 2018 Lake Christine Fire that started July 3 on the shooting range and burned three homes and more than 12,500 acres. Two people, Richard Miller and Allison Marcus, pleaded guilty to starting the fire that was exacerbated by the couple’s use of incendiary tracer bullets, which are prohibited.
Kane said recently the task force’s report was based around “recommendations for how to mitigate fire and make sure the range was safe. Our group said these are all worthy objectives and should be implemented.”
An irrigated greenbelt on the facility’s periphery is one recommendation by the chief as a way to suppress fire. It’s been part of a safety discussion since a 2012 fire at the range, but lack of funds have so far kept plans from moving forward.
The chief said monies from the Roaring Fork Conservancy or other funds could now be used for this purpose. CPW’s Yamashita concurred with the greenbelt’s value.
“The right plant would be a species that requires minimal water but holds water,” Yamashita said during the site visit.
He noted that already some chemicals to tamp down vegetation have been applied to the landscape between the ranges. The facility features areas for public pistol, shotgun and rifle shooting. A private association has a range for skeet shooting and sporting traps.
Thompson pointed out the need for a consistent water source must come before the plantings: “Now, we’re trying to wrestle with the lack of water here,” he said.
CPW is planning to build a stormwater catch basin behind the public range, according to Yamashita, with any excess water to be used for irrigation purposes.
The fire chief said building upon existing roads above the range, including those used by utilities companies so as to minimize the scar on Basalt Mountain, could provide a fire barrier of sorts.
“My dream is to build a fire break from Cedar Drive to El Jebel,” Thompson said. This would also give fire trucks access to what at present may only be reached by teams on foot.
“Now the only way we have is huffing up the hill,” he said.
Lands that the fire district would be eyeing for use — depending on its alignment, the fire break could encompass three to 10 miles — are BLM, state and municipally owned properties and would require permission from all of the agencies.
Thompson said this is a long-term plan and certainly something that couldn’t be completed in the next year or two.
Changing behaviors?
Citing a litany of concerns about the shooting range before the town council on May 26, local resident Stacey Craft said, “Basalt citizens need this town council to put health and safety and security of Basalt first.”
She decried the lack of security cameras and stalled progress on the irrigated fire break, calling the latter a “recipe for another devastating fire.” Craft also told council it was incumbent upon them to go above the head of CPW and even go so far as “to engage the governor and regional officials to protect our town.”
One year after the recommendations and nearly two years after Lake Christine, Thompson said he believes range users are in general acting more responsibly, despite the lack of a full-time, on-site enforcement officer that had been recommended in the wake of the 2018 fire.
“It’s just like any other park in our area, people who use it have to follow the rules,” he said. The facility is checked on intermittently and Thompson said he had recently encountered someone monitoring it during one of his visits.
But the fire chief also sardonically pointed out that the use of chemicals on plants is a safeguard against scofflaws: “We are killing vegetation because we are expecting people to not be responsible,” he said.
CPW’s Yamashita said of shooting ranges in the state, “Even facilities that are staffed doesn’t equate to zero incidents happening.”
Beginning July 1, the Basalt facility will have new hours and will be closed on Wednesdays to all users. Yamashita said this decision, which required agreement from the state wildlife commission, was a direct response to the task force’s recommendation on noise.
The new hours starting in July are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. These hours are in effect until Oct. 14. From Oct. 15 to March 14, the range will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily but closed on Wednesdays.
Lead testing is forthcoming
During the May 26 council meeting, Craft indicated her most imminent concern about the range is lead in the soil, which she said during the August 2019 flash flood in Basalt, “brought visible shooting debris into the Roaring Fork River.”
During a separate interview last week Mayor Kane said testing to see if lead is leaching into the groundwater was part of the task force’s report and a “whole action plan” evolved out of it.
In a recent letter to the council, Yamashita wrote that soil testing samples from the site are scheduled to be collected by the end of June, and that the response delay by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment was due in part to resources being utilized for the pandemic.
Yamashita’s letter outlined the lead testing schedule: “They will be sent to the lab, results analyzed and then presented to CPW later this summer.”
He said last week that CPW hopes to have some information by August at the latest to present to council.
Big picture
While mitigating wildfire and abating noise from shooting are important short-term solutions, the public may be missing the target on the bigger picture of whether its location close to Old Town Basalt is meant to be forever, according to Kane.
He said the task force, in its recommendations, questioned to what financial level improvements should be made in the short term on the range.
“It seems like the analysis of alternative sites has been lost,” Kane said.
Both CPW’s Yamashita and Chief Thompson said relocating the range, even to another location within the Lake Christine Wildlife Area, could be prohibitively expensive and potentially more difficult for fire suppression if it’s more remote.
“We don’t want to move the problem somewhere else,” Yamashita said.
He added that five suggested relocation sites were examined and their feasibility was “exhausted.”
Kane said that because the facility is not in Basalt’s jurisdiction (it’s owned by the state and is located within Eagle County), local power to oversee the operation and activities on the shooting range remains limited.
While the range was closed for about one month after the pandemic erupted locally, it reopened on April 27 but was shuttered the first week of June for routine maintenance.
Officials claim that closing ranges can present their own set of problems by people who want to exercise their Second Amendment rights but have nowhere to go practice.
Yamashita said that in the spring, “We had people shooting guns off Homestead Drive.”