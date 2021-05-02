Recreation in Glenwood Canyon roars back

Last summer, Phoebe Larsson knew Aug. 10 was going to be a busy day for her rafting business.
What she didn’t know was that it would also be the last day of her 2020 rafting season.
“It was just unprecedented. Unprecedented, I think is the word,” Larsson, who co-owns Whitewater Rafting, LLC along the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, said in an interview on Friday. “When you live in a climate like Colorado’s you always prepare for the worst. But, this was not something that we had ever anticipated.”
When the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited in the median of Interstate 70 shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, Whitewater Rafting, LLC had seven guides and 53 customers floating through Glenwood Canyon in seven rafts.
“They had to make a quick assessment. What’s the safest way out of here,” Larsson explained of her rafting guides. “It’s not going to the shore, which is on fire.”
Instead, each of the guides maneuvered their yellow raft to the middle of the Colorado River and kept on paddling through the smoke.
Larsson said a friend of hers who was working on the railroad in Glenwood Canyon at the time of the Grizzly Creek Fire alerted her to it.
“The first I heard of it was him sending me a cellphone picture of our rafts and the flames. So, that was a pretty intense picture to receive,” Larsson recalled. “I knew our boats were through safely and that was a huge relief for us. We had an amazing team on the river.”
Face coverings, which rafters were required to have because of COVID-19, came in handy as smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire filled Glenwood Canyon.
“One of our guide’s beards was singed on his right side,” Larsson said.
Upon safely arriving back to the boathouse, Larsson described a sense of adrenaline, excitement, relief and, above all, sadness.
“Customers were actually thrilled,” Larsson said. “Talk about a once in a lifetime experience.”
However, what Whitewater Rafting’s guests may not have realized, but what its employees were fully aware of was that the Grizzly Creek Fire was unquestionably a “season-ending” event.
“I think we all were just taking a deep breath — not just because of the rafting season but for our community,” Larsson said. “Our entire community was devastated by this fire, not just economically but our environment.”
The human-caused Grizzly Creek Fire wasn’t declared “fully-contained” until 130 days after its initial mushroom cloud appeared in the sky last August.
The fire scorched over 32,000 acres and shut down Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for two weeks.
As a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire’s oppressive smoke, Larsson made the difficult — but necessary — decision to pull the plug on Whitewater Rafting, LLC’s 2020 season — just like that.
“We decided that was our last trip,” Larsson said. “It was really a health issue. The air quality was such that we didn’t want to put our staff on the river.”
According to Larsson, all seven guides on the Colorado River when the Grizzly Creek Fire sparked last August returned for Whitewater Rafting, LLC’s 2021 season, which started Saturday.
“I think we’re in a really great position to boomerang or slingshot we like to call it,” Larsson said. “Slingshot from that experience into this amazing season. The vitality of our community of Glenwood Springs and really the Roaring Fork Valley is so amazing, and I’m just so proud to be part of it.”
An international following
Saturday also marked the first time hikers were allowed to traverse the 1.2 mile trail leading up to Hanging Lake since the Grizzly Creek Fire spared the popular destination last year.
According to Visit Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism Promotion Lisa Langer, as of April 28, nearly 23,000 people had already reserved their spot to hike Hanging Lake sometime between May 1 and Oct. 31.
Fifty-six international travelers from places like Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy also booked trips to Hanging Lake.
“That’s really encouraging because, obviously, international travel has been shut down,” Langer said. “We wanted to make sure that we could bring people who visit and hike Hanging Lake into town to enjoy all of the amenities.”
Last August’s Grizzly Creek Fire, in addition to COVID-19, took a toll on Glenwood’s tourism-based economy, which typically sees an influx of visitors in the summertime.
According to city of Glenwood Springs sales tax reports, the city’s coffers collected $138,000 less in sales tax revenue last August than in Aug. 2019.
“We were frightened when we heard that the fire was close to Hanging Lake and we were so worried that it would be enveloped,” Langer said. “When we got the first word from the Forest Service that they’d done a flyover and that they could see the lake and it was clear and looked wonderful we just ... considered it a miracle.”
U.S. Forest Service Mountain Sports Administrator, Max Forgensi, with the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District recalled having an “open mind” the first time he surveyed Hanging Lake’s trail damage.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen after this winter’s snow events,” Forgensi said in an interview Thursday morning, while standing footsteps away from Hanging Lake’s trailhead. “What we did find was quite a bit of rockfall on the trails — a little bit more than normal.”
According to Forgensi, the stretch of trail from Hanging Lake up to Spouting Rock was completely “obliterated.”
“There was tons upon tons of rock on it and [Wednesday] we were able to complete putting that trail back on with 12 people building stone steps and stairs back up to Spouting Rock,” Forgensi said. “It was a mess.”
However, even as the Grizzly Creek Fire continued to burn with no end in sight last year, Forgensi was confident Hanging Lake would survive.
“Oh yeah,” Forgensi said. “That’s just because of my optimism.”
The city of Glenwood Springs will host a virtual community meeting May 4 to discuss the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan for Glenwood Canyon in the event of flash flooding this summer. In addition to CDOT employees, representatives from the White River National Forest Service and Glenwood Chamber Resort Association will also participate in this Tuesday’s virtual meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“Reopening the canyon and reopening the trail after the fire shows that we can be resilient, we can be renewed and we can really reach out again to the people who enjoy coming to Glenwood,” said Charlie Willman, Glenwood Springs mayor pro-tem. “It’s tremendous.”