America’s 246th birthday has arrived, bringing along with it runs, parades, barbecues, beer and lasers in Aspen.
Here’s what’s going down around town as the red, white and blue celebrates another turn around the sun.
Boogie’s Buddy Race, 8 a.m.
For the 37th year, the race benefiting the local Buddy Program takes off from Wagner Park.
The first race kicks off at 8 a.m. with a five-mile loop down the Rio Grande Trail until it meets with McClain Flats/Cemetery Lane, heading back toward downtown on the Marolt
Ten minutes later, the five-kilometer edition running through Aspen’s backstreets primarily sets off. At 8:30 a.m., the one-mile family and canine run does a loop through downtown.
Community Village, 10 a.m.
After the conclusion of the races, head down to Hyman Avenue and the mall for a community gathering with live music, a parked car show and other community organization booths. The village is free to the public and remains open until 2 p.m.
Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade, 11 a.m.
The parade starts from above with a flyover from precision formation flying team Tiger Squadron. Then, down on the ground, Aspen will celebrate the stars and stripes starting on Main Street, turning south on Hunter Street, west on Cooper Avenue then north on Galena Street to Hopkins Avenue, turning west. It will finish going south on Mill Street and west on Hyman Avenue.
The parade is scheduled to conclude at noon.
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard picnic, noon
AVSC’s annual picnic at Koch Park is sold out, taking place immediately following the parade. It offers live music, activities, games and bouncy castles with Wagyu burgers or a veggie option from Ajax Tavern.
Aspen Music Festival and School Fourth of July concert, 4 p.m.
The AMFS band will play America-themed music at the Benedict Music Tent, starting with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Complementing the music, Dance Aspen will premiere new choreography by member Matthew Gilmore. Tickets to the show are free.
Community concert, 6:30 p.m.
Belly Up brings music out of the basement and onto the mall with a show on Hyman Avenue, in front of the Aspen Art Museum. Funk, soul and jazz group The Motet is headlining.
Laser show, 9:30 p.m.
Amidst growing fire danger, fireworks are giving way to the future: lasers. The show begins after dark at Wagner Park and is free to attend.
Elsewhere
Snowmass Village kicks off its evening of celebration at 5 p.m. at the base village summer rink. There will be live music, sweet treats and glow-in-the-dark festivities. It will not include a fireworks display.
Redstone’s day-long festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with pie and pastry sales and ducky derby entries at the Redstone Museum. Kids’ bike decorating at the Redstone Inn starts at 10 a.m. and the town parade begins at noon. After the parade, “water games” will be led by the Carbondale/Redstone Fire Department at Propaganda Pie and the ducky derby launches down the Crystal River.
Carbondale has a kids parade and pool party. Starting at 10:20 a.m., kids will ride their decorated vehicles and walk down Main Street, turning into Sopris Park at the John M Fleet Pool entrance. Participation in the parade is free but pool access is $5 per person without a membership.
Glenwood Springs’ events will start at 4:30 p.m. at Two Rivers Park with festival activities like ax throwing, lawn games, face painting, bounce houses and food and beverage vendors. At 5 p.m., live music starts with the Delta Sonics, followed by A Band Called Alexis at 7. At 9 p.m., Glenwood will have a laser show.