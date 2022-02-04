Three years ago, a certain trio of ski town-loving DJs put their heads together to cultivate a new type of party experience in the mountains. Looking to step up the music scene and revive the fading authenticity of ski-life culture, Alex Golden, Austin Gavlak and Chris Cauldron gave life to Ski House — a series of pop-up, electronic music parties thrown in Colorado ski towns.
Ski House is returning to Aspen on Sunday, Feb. 20 of President’s Day weekend for a fun, accessible concert and dance party. The event will take place on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum from 6-10 p.m.
Renowned DJ and musical artist David Hohme will be the headlining performer, and Ski House producers and resident DJs Golden, Gavlak and Cauldron will each play their own supporting sets.
“The overall goal of Ski House is to reset expectations of music, nightlife and parties in mountain towns,” Cauldron said. “And really trying to preserve and carry a lot of the ski culture through the events, as well, like not taking yourself too seriously, the lightheartedness and good vibes, always finding a reason to have fun.”
Cauldron — who currently lives in Denver and has spent years living in New York, Breckenridge and other ski towns — describes the Ski House atmosphere as a mix between a concert vibe and a more-intimate community gathering. He emphasized that the space and venue of these parties are essential in creating the “special Ski House experience.”
“We really try to capitalize on the settings that we’re in to bring people together more intimately and make sure we’re creating these quality events that people leave with lasting memories,” Cauldron said. “I’m really excited with what we can do aesthetically at the museum, just given how cool of a venue it is, and then David Hohme’s music is beautiful — a perfect pairing for the venue.”
In a first-time partnership with the Aspen Art Museum and with sponsors Doña Vega Mezcal, LALO Tequila, Obermeyer and Hooch Booch, Golden said that they’re able to bring in a bigger production to this particular Ski House event.
With concert-laser lighting, amplified sound systems and a full-service bar, Golden said she’s thrilled to return Ski House to town and put on the party with regional and local support.
Hooch Booch, the newly launched alcoholic kombucha brand based out of Denver, will provide complimentary samples from 6-7 p.m., and the AAM is offering discounted memberships to coincide with the event.
Golden, who has lived in Aspen for over a decade and currently serves as the resident DJ for the AAM Saturday après parties, discussed how she, Gavlak and Cauldron are trying to keep to their roots with Ski House.
“Basically, Ski House is about skiing and house music, and we love when people get involved and dress up and just dance because they actually want to dance,” Golden said. “And we’re very accessible, you know, I feel like the people that know first about these parties are the locals and our friends and that whole community — a good amount of locals know about this before we post it.”
Ski House officially announced the upcoming event yesterday morning through social media posts and included a link to access early bird tickets — which start at $40. Ticket prices will increase in tiers leading up to the day of the party, according to Golden.
Ski House will also be hosting a bottomless bingo brunch at Mi Chola that following Monday. The event will feature bottomless mimosas, bingo games and DJ sets, and patrons will be asked to “check their pants at the door,” Golden said. Tickets to the bingo event are separate from the AAM Ski House party and more information is soon to be announced.
“You know, we love living in ski towns, and we thought, it’s silly to have to travel to big cities to have these experiences when we could cultivate and provide them in the towns we call home,” Gavlak said. “And it’s definitely geared toward the local community first — when tourists get involved, that’s cool — but it’s something in town that’s really meant for locals instead of being for the tourists.”
With the high-quality production level of a concert and relatively low ticket prices catered first to the local crowd, Gavlak — who also started Powabunga Music Festival in Vail and Buckhorn Social Club in Aspen — describes Ski House as a “fresh take” on the ski town party scene.
“I don’t know anyone else who’s doing anything quite like the three of us, as far as the kind of sound that we have and also the really incredible production that we’re bringing in,” Gavlak said. “I mean, we want to be a lighthouse for people who love dance music in the mountains and there’s not enough of it, really.”
Cauldron had the original vision for Ski House about five years ago when he was traveling through Switzerland and stumbled upon a “big-city, late night rave in the middle of this small ski town.”
“One of the things that hit me when I was at that party in Switzerland, was wouldn’t it be cool to bring this level of parties to the mountain towns back home,” Cauldron said. “Because it’s hard to listen to open-format at a club or a jam band at a bar every night, so I was inspired to deliver a full, proper party with that underground music vibe.”
Cauldron brought Golden and Gavlak in on his idea when he saw them play at Powabunga in Vail in 2019. As passionate Colorado locals and influential figures in the house music scene, the three musical artists quickly got to work, determined to bring the celebratory music and mountain vibe to life through year-round productions.
“Once we all came together, the final ideas took shape and it turned into the innovation that you see today,” Cauldron said. “I would say we’ve put a lighter, more American ski town vibe on the whole concept, it’s been really cool.”
That same year, the first Ski House party was thrown at Neon Baby in Denver with Bob Moses as the headliner, followed shortly by an event in Aspen — which was held in the former Scarlett’s space — and another in Breckenridge at 10 Mile Music Hall.
Ski House was heating up, on-track to throw parties at various venues in ski towns around the state, until the pandemic hit. Aside from putting on an après event last spring in Denver and the Powabunga afterparty in Vail this past December, Ski House has been shut down, explains Cauldron, and the President’s Day weekend party marks their “initial foray.”
Following the event at the AAM, Cauldron said they have a full slate of Ski House programming in the works. This summer, the Ski House producers will take their concept down to Miami to launch Jet Ski House — a beach-themed version of the event that they’re planning to put on for Miami Music Week.
Gavlak added that toward the end of the ski season in Aspen, they have “a few tricks up their sleeves” and plans for Ski House events that are to be announced.
The trio behind Ski House is attempting to redefine what it means to party in the mountains, while also preserving the local ski culture in Aspen and other mountain towns — a party scene clouded by the growing presence of nightclubs “catered to cheesy bottle service crowds,” as Gavlak puts it.
“It’s about the music, not bottle service culture, it’s about music culture,” Gavlak said. “I would say, it’s an opportunity to go dance while avoiding the risk of listening to the same top 40 bullshit. We’re not gonna go ‘To the windows, to the walls.’”
The Ski House event at the Aspen Art Museum will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Early bird tickets start at $40 and are available at partyatourskihouse.com.