Redstone Park ready for a revamp

Located along the Crystal River, Redstone Park has long been considered by residents to be one of Redstone’s most precious gems. Just ask Craig Stifter.
“It’s the center of town,” Stifter, who owns a small business called P2R picking2repurpose (previously Tiffany of Redstone) next to the park, said Saturday. “It really gives the town a great rural, traditional feeling because it’s not all developed.”
Stifter, who just celebrated 22 years in business, said Redstone Park had always been an integral part of his shop’s success and discussed how his father, Robert, even helped install the park’s playground with other community members.
“That is great history … the local old guys who put it up,” Stifter said.
Much like his own vintage shop, Stifter also described Redstone Park, and the local community, as having plenty of “soul, substance and story.”
“I like the soul of the park, that’s why I don’t want them to change it completely,” Stifter said. “You can come up here and enjoy the outdoors with your family without worrying about your budget. That’s what I love about Redstone, you can just be you.”
Although Redstone itself may not garner the same type of attention as nearby international resort destinations like Aspen and Snowmass Village, Redstone Park still sees its fair share of visitors from all over.
“This is definitely the most used park in the county,” said Gary Tennenbaum, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails director. “Redstone loves it.”
On Dec. 7, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board of Trustees to go over the proposed changes to Redstone Park.
“Honestly, it’s been a great community collaboration because we went from adversarial to completely complementary and they have helped steer Redstone Park to what we see today,” Tennenbaum said of Redstone residents.
Pitkin County bought the land where Redstone Park is located today in the 1970s and by 1999 the open space and trails program had officially adopted it into its inventory.
From well-attended concerts in the summer to ice skating during the winter, Redstone Park welcomes countless Crystal River Valley residents and visitors alike year round.
In 2010, the Redstone Parks and Open Space Management Plan identified future improvements for Redstone Park in addition to nearby Elk Park and the Redstone Boulders. The management plan largely called for improved river access, better levee security and all around better accessibility at Redstone Park.
“The idea here is to have a light touch but often with construction projects and the mobilization of equipment to improve certain things there is an impact,” Carly Klein, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails senior planner, said. “To improve the river access and portions of the levee, we’ll need some significant-sized equipment and machinery to bring in boulders to repair that levee wall and in that process there will be some disruption to the lawn.”
In addition to shoring up the levee wall, the heavy operating equipment will be utilized to lift, and reset, the park’s marble tables, which have caused the ground around them to sink due to their incredibly heavy weight.
Still fairly new, the park’s playground equipment also will be retained and relocated to another area of the park for aesthetic purposes.
Gravel resurfacing and new concrete sidewalks have been proposed for Redstone Park’s parking area. The bridge connecting Elk Park to Redstone Park will be updated with appropriate ADA access.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who often advocates for environmentally friendly project enhancements, wanted to know if electric vehicle charging stations had been considered for Redstone Park’s parking area.
“They kind of need to become more ubiquitous and that might be a perfect spot,” Poschman said.
Tennenbaum said he and county staff members were in the process of identifying ideal locations for EV charging stations throughout Pitkin County.
Elk Park, just across the Crystal River from Redstone Park, has a larger parking area that could potentially accommodate more electric vehicles in need of a charge, Tennenbaum said.
With live music being an instrumental part of Redstone Park during the warmer months, staff also has proposed replacing the existing gazebo on the south side of the park with a new, larger one that will be able to host bands.
While improvements to the park’s south end largely focused on summer events, enhancements to its northern parcel zeroed in on wintertime activities.
Redstone Park’s beloved ice skating rink will remain intact with expanded access and the shed that houses ice skates and other equipment nearby will get a foundation update after experiencing minor flooding.
The project team said two trees, not in the best of health, must come down during construction but will be replaced with more strategic plantings.
“I’m particularly gunshy of county chainsaws at this stage,” said Michael Kinsley, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails trustee. “I want to make sure the locals are looking hard at this too and that they are in accord … on a particular tree basis.”
Staff members assured Kinsley how each tree that was planned to come down had been extensively evaluated and would be replaced.
In total, the proposed improvements to Redstone Park will cost approximately $536,000 and open space and trails has asked the BOCC to fund roughly half of the price with park dedication fees. Open space and trails would cover the remaining price with money out of its own budget.
“These are incredible assets that the county owns and if we maintain them appropriately … they last a long time,” Tennenbaum said. “I hope we can just manage it.”
The 2010 management plan recognized Redstone Park as “the focal center of Redstone” and stated “any future improvements should be subtle and enhance the existing character.”
The citizen-driven planning committee that helped steer the management plan zeroed in on enhancing park accessibility, doing away with “clutter’’ and stabilizing the Crystal River bank in Redstone Park.
“We are going to slow down some of the management planning so we can catch up on implementation,” Tennenbaum said. “We’re starting to run into this implementation world that includes things like this and they have big price tags sometimes. So, let’s not do a whole other management plan that has big price tags until we really can focus on how much can we, capacity wise, deal with.”
During last week’s BOCC and OST joint meeting, commissioners were largely supportive of the forthcoming improvements to Redstone Park and even recalled some of their own fond memories along its riverbank.
“My daughter had her first scoop of ice cream sitting on one of the marble benches there and so I just adore Redstone and I appreciate any effort that can bring consensus from Redstone,” Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said.
The county will soon solicit bids from contractors, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin sometime next year.
Commissioner Steve Child said that he had also enjoyed picnics and attended several concerts at Redstone Park and supported the proposed improvements.
“We go in there almost every time we’re walking along Redstone Boulevard, which we like to walk down the middle of the street there — it’s a nice, big wide sidewalk,” Child joked. “The park is well used, well loved and it’s well worth our putting some money into … maintaining it and fixing the stuff that’s degrading right now.”