Some Redstone residents feel that short-term rentals threaten to eat away at the fabric of their town and make it a less desirable place to live while others see it as economic salvation for the community.
About 40 residents of the small town attended a meeting and engaged in a spirited but civil debate on the STR regulations that went into effect Sept. 20 throughout unincorporated Pitkin County. Owners who want to rent out short-term must apply for a license and pay a fee based on the market value of the property and days expected to be rented.
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners promised when they approved the rules in June that they would meet with Redstone residents later this year to see if refinements need to be considered specifically for the small, unincorporated town.
“We started here because we promised we would start here,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper, who chairs the BOCC.
The commissioners got an earful for about an hour.
Bob McCormick, a 50-year resident of the town and 40-year business owner, said he and his wife retired with a plan to maintain a short-term rental to supplement their income.
“It’s part of our life,” he said. “To think that people want to take that away from us, it’s pretty heartbreaking.”
McCormick said he worked all his career to help build Redstone into something more than a “fancy subdivision.” Short-term rental properties work better for some families than hotels and have become an important part of the economy, he said.
McCormick objected to further restrictions and said the county should loosen its rule on a maximum of 120 days per year on rentals of residential property.
Other speakers had a beef with the county rule that requires a four-day minimum rental. It’s too prohibitive, they said. Jeff Bier urged easing up to three-day minimums.
But other speakers said more restrictive rules are needed on STRs which they claimed have proliferated in recent years.
“I am not happy about the overabundance in the number of short-term rentals in Redstone,” said longtime resident Kay Bell.
She explained that Redstone Boulevard, the town’s main street, is divided between a commercial zone on the south and a residential zone on the north. There are some homes in the commercial zone and they are appropriate for STRs, several speakers said. But Bell and others said the residential zone is not appropriate for what amounts to lodging businesses. The continued operation of short-term rentals in the residential district creates a clash of visitors versus residents, she said.
Pitkin County data indicates that Redstone has 78 properties that have had some level of short-term rental activity over the last five years. So far, the county has received only 13 applications from Redstone property owners for STRs. Eight had been issued as of Monday. The other five are under consideration.
Ryan Kenny said there have never been more beds available than there are right now in Redstone, yet businesses report that foot traffic is down from prior years. He said that suggests it is a myth that short-term rentals are necessary for a healthy Redstone economy.
The claim was countered by Tyler Moebius, who recently bought the Redstone General Store with his wife. He said sales records over the last several years show increasing business with the expansion of short-term rentals.
“The store needs short-term rentals,” he said. “We are opposed to any restrictions in the commercial zone particularly.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said after the public-comment period that she was “happy” to hear some apparent consensus on allowing short-term rentals in the commercial zone and curtailing it in the residential zone. While not everyone who spoke favored that approach, it seemed to have considerable support.
Hank van Berlo told commissioners that to fully gauge community sentiment, the meeting should have been held in the evening rather than from 4-6 p.m. That way, he said, more working folks could have weighed in.
“This is a unique place. We’re represented. We’re not fully represented,” he said.
David Johnson urged the commissioners to look for creative solutions such as using sales-tax revenue from short-term rentals to help Redstone staff its fire station.
“This issue isn’t black and white, good and evil. None of them are,” he said.
The commissioners designed the meeting as merely a listening session. “We are not going to make any decisions tonight,” Clapper said.
Instead, they will schedule a work session to consider if any tweaks to the countywide rule should be made for Redstone. Residents who missed the meeting can submit written comments to the county commissioners for consideration, Clapper said.