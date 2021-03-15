The first America’s Uphill event run during the pandemic saw a smaller field than in a normal year due to attendance capped to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
But Saturday’s annual race up Aspen Mountain, which attracted 68 racers rather than twice that number, was no less competitive in nature than before. It was open to competitors utilizing snowshoes, regular shoes, Nordic, telemark and Randonee skis who started in 30-second intervals for the 3,000-foot vertical climb.
John Gaston, skiing for team Strafe, was the America’s Uphill winner, finishing with 39:19, ahead of next fastest DeMoor Mullets of Peppino’s DV Track Club in 43:38. Josiah Middagh was third in 44:53. George Beck, also of team Strafe and fastest in the 18 and under age group, took fourth in 45:42.
Kristin Layne was the fastest woman with a 53:18. Layne’s time was the 11th best time. Court Knott was second, 1:01.29, followed by Carrie Horn with a 1:04.00.