An organization called Roaring Fork Safe Passages has raised the funds needed to commence a study on prioritizing where improvements would reduce wildlife and vehicle collisions.
The analysis will build on recently completed studies to identify priority highway segments for reducing collisions and improve opportunities for wildlife movement on Highways 82 and 133 to viable habitat.
“It is really important that we are not only identifying the areas with the worst rate of collisions, but also ensuring that we are identifying pieces of habitat that will remain protected indefinitely,” Cecily DeAngelo, director of the safe passages group, said in a statement. “The last thing we want is to funnel an elk herd into an area marked for future residential development or increased recreation.”
The study will be completed by July 2023. Once the prioritization study is finished, mitigation plans will be created for three high-priority road segments. They will detail site-specific strategies such as wildlife underpasses, overpasses and other fencing and mitigation components. The plans will estimated costs.
The mitigation plans will be developed in close coordination with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties to ensure the feasibility and functionality of the proposed mitigation, according to a statement.
Roaring Fork Safe Passages has raised $80,000 since forming earlier this winter. It plans to raise an additional $100,000 for three mitigation plans by July. In addition, the organization has initiated formation of its board of directors. The first three members are Will Roush, director of Wilderness Workshop; Rebecca Mirsky, a consultant; and Tom Cardamone, executive director of the Watershed Biodiversity Initiative.
More information on the organization and methods to donate to support its work can be found at roaringforksafepassages.org.