Reflections on the pandemic

What a long, strange trip it’s been.
The Aspen-area community — like most other state, national and global locales — recently marked two years of dealing and coping with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. From its local onset in mid-March 2020, when ski areas were forced to shut down and the busy spring tourism season was brought to a sudden halt, to today, with indoor mask rules recently lifted, caseloads at a low point and most residents and visitors vaccinated and generally prepared for whatever may come next, it’s been one hell of a journey for just about everybody.
Most everyone has a story to share about the trying experiences, personally and professionally, endured over the last 24-plus months. Largely, the period was an exercise of rolling with the punches: for workers, who lost or changed jobs (or maintained them under difficult circumstances); for employers, who fought to stay afloat amid staffing shortages, operational interruptions and in many cases, a substantial increase in business; and for leaders, who were tasked with maintaining a measure of stability in the face of continually evolving information, misinformation and criticism.
With that in mind, the Aspen Daily News reached out to numerous people — regular sources and others — with the goal of passing along their insights about the crisis: one that lingers still, but hopefully has entered a more downbeat phase. Response to our inquiries was not at the level we had wished for — it’s the start of Aspen’s offseason, and people are understandably exhausted or busy with other matters — but those who did take the time to speak with us had quite a few interesting things to say.
Not meant to be a historical or scientific record of every significant pandemic-related local occurrence over the last two years, the following vignettes simply offer reflections from many who were on, or near, the front lines of the crisis. There is something to be gained from each participant’s comments. And, as more time passes, there certainly will be other stories to share.
Dave Ressler
In Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler’s eyes, the community was “extremely fortunate” that the pandemic went as well as it did.
He pointed to the AVH’s low hospitalization rate, Pitkin County’s low fatality rate, high compliance with masking and other regulations aimed at keeping people healthy, and positive collaboration among local leaders and different community sectors as local success stories of the past two years.
“It bears repetition: the evidence of a community [dedicated to] collaboration. That’s very uncommon,” Ressler said.
One of the biggest difficulties, especially in the early months, was dealing with “all sorts of misinformation” from many different corners. He and others noted that with leaders in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere failing to agree on the seriousness or the handling of the pandemic, local response to the crisis could have suffered more than it did.
“You have to listen to the experts,” Ressler said. “The community did a good job of honing in to science and the experts, and tuning out all the other noise.”
He credited several leaders in local health care — too many to mention in this space — for “focusing on what was known and fact.” Ressler named not only leaders within the AVH system but also several members of the Pitkin County Board of Health, which was reorganized not long before the pandemic due to state mandates governing such entities.
At one point during the pandemic there was flap in the media over a few hospital workers who refused to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Ressler said the situation was blown out of proportion.
“A small smattering of our staff objected,” he said. “They created some discussion. Certainly they have a right to their opinions.”
Ressler said that the hospital’s clinical staff overwhelmingly supported vaccinations.
But the “mixed messaging” coming from the federal government was a greater hurdle, he said. There was enough uncertainty about COVID-19 with the virus being so new, and it didn’t help that in the pandemic’s first year, President Trump, facing reelection, was contradicting Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Today, Fauci is President Biden’s chief medical advisor.
With COVID-19 being so new and research on it starting from scratch, it’s understandable why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would change course a few times on how best to handle it, Ressler said.
“It’s unfortunate that fingers were pointed at the CDC as they were just starting to learn about the virus,” he said.
With all the misinformation swirling around the virus and the proper response, it’s a minor miracle that the community, and the nation, fared as well as it did, according to Ressler.
Speaking personally, he said he didn’t necessarily endure any particular moments of crisis. But he remembered becoming “disheartened and fatigued” when, in late 2020 and early 2021 — after several months of implementing systems designed to combat the virus, maintain the hospital’s “comfortable” status and stay ahead of other potential pitfalls — there was a another massive surge in cases.
“I was very worried about our staff,” he recalled. “Then the vaccines came along [in spring 2021] and gave us a lift. There seemed to be a path out — and then, not long after, we fell back into another surge.
“It’s been a constant emotional rollercoaster I’ve been on. It’s hard not to have that feeling of, ‘when is the other shoe going to drop?’ I think all of us are guarded now.”
Ressler spoke of the divisiveness that surrounded mandatory mask usage as one of the lasting wounds of the pandemic. Those cuts should heal with time, he said.
“I desperately want to stop resenting other people — either for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” he said. “I want to love humanity without having to take sides anymore.”
Bill Tomcich
Bill Tomcich, a local adviser to Aspen-area government and business entities on all things related to commercial air travel, said criticism shouldn’t be directed toward the airlines on their response to the pandemic.
In March and April 2020, COVID-19 brought demand for air travel to a near halt. With the passage of federal relief programs and the flow of money to beleaguered businesses, the airlines resumed much of the service they had dropped from their schedules — even if few people were flying.
“The pandemic put the airlines in a position of having to make a lot of quick decisions,” Tomcich said. “Demand hit rock bottom by mid-April [2020].”
Over the ensuing months, the pandemic taught the commercial travel industry, and the airlines in particular, that flexibility with scheduling is achievable and sometimes necessary, he suggested.
“The airlines learned they could be more creative to meet market demand,” Tomcich said.
The airline companies aren’t as rigid as before. They are developing new hubs, new routes and are working hard to communicate with their local partners in sharing data and trends.
“They are way more robust than they used to be,” he said.
Tomcich, a consultant to the local private-public stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass, formerly worked as president of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass. He continues to keep abreast of lodging trends affecting mountain resort destinations.
An unexpected result of the pandemic, at least to most people, was the trend of workers who are able to work remotely leaving urban areas for mountain communities. It’s happening all over the West, “from Montana to New Mexico,” Tomcich said.
Recently he attended a travel symposium in Vail.
“Everybody was talking about the same trends,” Tomcich said. “The worker shortages. The influx of second-homeowners. Short-term rentals are an issue that has gone from the bottom of the pile to the front burner.”
In general, Tomcich believes the pandemic taught the airlines and the hospitality industry how to be more adaptable to changing circumstances.
He said other than continuing mask requirements on commercial aircraft, the industry is starting to return to normal. As for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, passenger totals for the first quarter of 2022 (January to March) are slightly ahead of the figures in the first quarter of 2019.
The increase is nominal, less than 1%. But it marks a return to pre-pandemic levels, Tomcich said.
Locally, Aspen is faring better than the U.S. on the whole. The Transportation Safety Administration reports that while passenger totals are improving, first-quarter 2022 totals are still down 12% compared to the first three months of 2019, he said.
The airlines still have issues to address that were accelerated by the pandemic, such as the pilot shortage and fleet management, he noted. Overall, though, Tomcich said he expects continued improvement in airline service, demand for flights and advanced bookings for mountain tourism destinations.
Tracy Trulove
As a former communications specialist for the Colorado Department of Transportation and the city of Aspen, Tracy Trulove returned to the forefront of the local public-relations scene to play a strong role at the outset of the pandemic for Pitkin County and its partners.
“There was no playbook for dealing with a pandemic. And the cavalry wasn’t exactly coming to help us from the federal [government] side,” she said.
In the beginning, the biggest issue in providing information to the community was that there wasn’t much to share. What made the situation harder was that Aspen had the “first cluster” of COVID-19 cases in the state.
In a short time frame, a lot of attention was thrust upon local leaders and communicators, though no one had a firm grasp of what was going on.
“In the beginning we ran it almost like a wildfire incident,” she said. “There were so many challenges.”
Trulove said local communications professionals quickly pulled together as a team. She credited her peers at Aspen Valley Hospital, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Pitkin County and local municipalities with the foresight to join forces to create an information center.
“I relied on their expertise. It was a collaboration that didn’t exist before the pandemic,” she said.
The public was hungry for information not only on health matters, but on tourism, the economy and human-service initiatives such as financial and food assistance. Trulove gave a lot of credit to Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice, other county officials and the multi-jurisdictional incident management team for having cool heads and assisting the communications team.
She said dealing with inconsistencies on message and policy that were emanating from the federal government proved to be the greatest challenge of all.
“We were trying to get the best information to the public that we could but the political climate in Washington would then say the opposite,” Trulove said.
And along with the political rhetoric came strong, hurtful criticism from some valley residents who didn’t buy into the need for masks, social distancing, economic shutdowns, vaccines and the like, she explained.
“The sad part for me was that we were human beings on the other side, just trying to do our jobs, and there were all these things being said on social media,” Trulove said.
Another great difficulty, she said, was the fact that neighboring counties weren’t always on the same page as Pitkin County when it came to managing the crisis through mask regulations and other limitations designed to halt the spread of the virus.
Trulove helped organize, and often moderated, virtual community meetings to share information with the public. She said that following the initial shock of ski-resort closures, business-operation curfews and other limitations, the local business community came together to help government in working for the common good.
However, there were some hiccups along the way, such as when the county health board returned to the restrictive “red” status (limited indoor dining) following the busy 2020 holiday period because of a case surge. For a time, some business owners were riled by the mandates.
Going back to regular life will take some getting used to, she said. There’s still that tendency to put on a mask, even though it’s rarely required these days.
“It’s nice to be out doing things again, trying to return to normalcy,” Trulove added.
Jennifer Slaughter
AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter — involved throughout the pandemic with hospital-health communications and support for the local incident management team — noted with pride that whenever the chips were down, she could always turn to others for help.
“It was always a case of, ‘what’s coming next?’” she said. Though she had some training in crisis management, nothing to that point had wholly prepared her for the pandemic.
“COVID was unique. It required a sustained effort on behalf of many people,” Slaughter said. “Preparing for that mentally … was really something. I had to lean on the training I had from other incidents.”
One lesson she took away from the ordeal was the need to take care of herself, and to help others, as often as possible.
“Your team relies on you to help sustain them,” she said.
Slaughter said she coped, in part, by hitting a tennis ball as often as she could. Playing the game gave her something else to focus on. She even got a little better at the sport.
“The pandemic deeply affected me,” she said. “Our staff [at AVH] was putting themselves at risk. There was the mental pressure that was affecting everybody. It hasn’t been easy.”
Torre
Aspen Mayor Torre offered a brief reflection on the happenings of the past two years, saying he believes the pandemic brought fundamental life needs — things like housing, food, and medical and mental health services — to the forefront.
“It shined a light on both our instability and our resilience,” he said.
In hindsight, Torre said local officials could have “looked to the ground” more than they did to handle the crisis rather than waiting for state or federal guidance.
“We were all learning as we went, on all levels,” he said.
The pandemic also highlighted many differences among local residents, he pointed out, especially with regard to masking and vaccinations. Those rifts remain palpable, even though many aspects of life are returning to normal, Torre said.
“I would like to say that we’re healing. …” he paused. “Hopefully one thing that will come from the pandemic is that people started working together.”
Patti Clapper
Like others, Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper mentioned communication breakdowns as being one of the major hindrances in responding to the uncertainties of the pandemic.
She said she can understand why many people in the community didn’t trust what they were hearing from national, state and local leaders.
“Information was changing so much. That was difficult to overcome,” Clapper said.
Through it all, something positive happened, she said. People came to appreciate family and friends on a deeper level. Neighbors helped neighbors with little tasks, like trips to the grocery store. People asked acquaintances, “How are you feeling?” — and actually meant it — instead of tossing the question in the standard, casual, insincere way.
Amid the lack of personal contact — for nearly two years, local governmental entities held “virtual” Zoom meetings to conduct the public’s business — people began to realize the importance of face-to-face contact, said Clapper, who likes to see the people she communicates with up close, not through a computer screen.
“I hope we never forget the value of sitting at a table together,” she said. “I think we all learned the value of human touch. It’s nice to hug someone, to shake their hand.”
Clapper said at government meetings, she often finds benefit in being able to read the faces in the room and studying their body language to gain a sense of where they stand on an issue.
So, when meetings at the county’s administration building were closed to the public (save for online), she struggled a bit.
“I like when the public comes to the boardroom,” Clapper said. “It’s going to take a while for staff and the public to get used to coming back in.”
She said she used to chat with all employees in the building and would learn the names and roles of newcomers. But, after nearly two years of virtual meetings and intermittent lockdowns in the building, she’s seeing people she’s never met before.
Clapper said the pandemic’s social constraints — while not in sync with her style — were necessary. She doesn’t believe they were overly restrictive.
“I think as a county, as a community, we did the best we could under the circumstances,” she said. “I don’t see that there was any big thing that we could have done differently.”
She gave a lot of credit to the Pitkin County Board of Health and members’ research on COVID-19 trends and safeguards. The board was reorganized, per state mandate, during several months leading up to the pandemic. Formerly, the Board of County Commissioners met as the health board.
“I would say they had a rough freshman year,” Clapper said. “I think with their help, we all came out pretty well.”
While local leaders have had experience with crisis management over the years with situations like wildfires and mudslides, there was no guide for a global pandemic, she noted.
“With COVID, we weren’t even sure what team we were playing with or against most of the time,” Clapper said. “I’m not going to say everything was perfect. But I think we are more prepared now, from the standpoint of crisis management, and if we have another surge I think we can handle it.”