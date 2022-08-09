Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk has several titles that can follow her name, but one came naturally.
“I never thought of myself as an advocate, as much as I traveled with my family singing and dancing and sharing my stories of my Ute people,” she said. “We were talking about water, we were talking about our mother Earth, we were talking about the elements, you know, the plant life and everything about it. It occurred to me that I’ve been doing this since I was young.”
Today, advocate is just one position on a list that currently includes cross-cultural program manager for the Montezuma Land Conservancy and master’s candidate at Western Colorado University in environmental management. The Cortez-based Lopez-Whiteskunk comes to Aspen on Wednesday to speak at Wilderness Workshop’s summer benefit about her work and the importance of representation from many perspectives when making policy decisions.
“My view and my experience of where we have the greatest opportunity is seeing where we come from and how that relates to each of us,” she said. “… To bring that alliance together from conservation groups, NGOs, and between the tribes and amongst the tribes, there’s no other way to do anything moving forward except gathering together around one conversation and not being siloed in separate conversations.”
This was most practical in her role as the co-chair for the Inter-Tribal Coalition on Bears Ears. Representing the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, she united with four other tribes in the effort to conserve Bears Ears National Monument for its cultural significance. The Utah region yo-yoed in its protections: First, President Obama officially declared the 1.3 million acres in Utah a national monument in 2016, President Trump reduced its size to 201,000 acres upon taking office in 2017 and then President Biden restored it to its original designation in 2021.
“For me, that was really emotional,” she said. “I would see news that President Biden would reinstate the boundaries, but my first reaction was, ‘I’ll believe it when I see the ink on the paper.’ I had a lack of trust in policy and decision makers. I am still kind of there.”
One way to work against that, she says, is to continue being a voice for the Ute people. That means working with organizations such as Wilderness Workshop to ensure the Indigenous position is part of policy. But it’s also telling the Ute story and recognizing its history.
When she comes to Aspen this week to speak, she will be returning to her tribe’s land.
“It’s traditional and historical Ute territories, those were homes,” she said. “That’s a place where we would have moved during the warmer seasons, looking across the lands for the resources that we need to harvest for the winter. … What I'd like people to understand is that it wasn’t our choice to leave those places. We’ve been displaced for many generations and many years.”
In 1880, close to 2,000 Ute Indians were forcibly relocated from western Colorado to reservations in Utah.
Lopez-Whiteskunk says that it was like losing a family member.
“That’s how tied we are to the landscape,” she said. “It’s included in our land, our identity and everything that we are. Land acknowledgements are great if that’s something you feel comfortable doing. But I would appreciate that you acknowledge the ancestors who were removed and how much that changed our lives.”
Nationally, there has been progress, most notably with the appointment of Secretary Deb Haaland, who became the first Native American to serve in a cabinet position when she was named Secretary of the Interior in 2021. Lopez-Whiteskunk is increasingly working with agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
“Now we’re seeing that there are voices that have been missing at the table,” she said. “There have been movements to bring in those voices. I believe that’s going to take a little while in terms of building that relationship with the tribal communities overall.”
Wilderness Workshop is a Carbondale-based conservation organization that works to protect the White River National Forest and surrounding BLM land through the law and grassroots advocacy.
“The workshop was founded on two big values: community and wilderness,” said Grant Stevens, Wilderness Workshop’s communications director. “We think it’s so powerful how Regina talks about community and relationship building. That’s key to the work we’ve done for 55 years and the work we want to do moving forward, as well. It’s at the heart of our land and water protections, it’s at the heart of work with Defiende Neustra Tierra, which is focused on the Latinx community, and relationship building is at the heart of our work with tribes as well.”
Lopez-Whiteskunk hopes her message about community building carries beyond the event. But above all she has one final feeling:“I’m looking forward to being back … home.”
Limited tickets to the benefit at the St. Regis Aspen Resort are available by emailing emily@wildernessworkhop.org.