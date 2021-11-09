Those with disabilities needing public transportation services in Aspen and Snowmass Village have access to complementary paratransit options — as is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But utilizing one of the commuter routes between the two areas may prove more burdensome, according to a recent report commissioned by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.
“There is currently no ADA paratransit transportation available connecting Aspen and Snowmass,” the report details. “RFTA currently operates ADA complementary paratransit within a three-quarter mile of fixed routes in Aspen, but not along the commuter routes. The Pitkin County Senior Van (operated by RFTA) serves the Aspen area, Snowmass Village and Woody Creek, but is only available to seniors age 60 and older.”
The purpose of the report, however, was not to merely point out inadequacies in service but rather to offer recommendations for the seven counties in the region.
When it comes to Pitkin County and RFTA’s upvalley services between Aspen and Snowmass, “Additional funding and resources could help RFTA expand current ADA paratransit services and/or service boundaries, or potentially working with the Pitkin County Senior Van to modify the existing eligibility requirements,” it continues.
Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO Dan Blankenship acknowledged the gaps in service, calling the study “overall, very good” on Monday. But, he emphasized, anyone in need of using the commuter routes could do so, albeit with some effort.
“We will transfer people from the ADA paratransit service in Aspen to a bus going to Snowmass, where they can access Snowmass Village’s paratransit service to get them to their destination, and vice versa,” he said, noting that regional buses are equipped with either a lift or ramp to accommodate wheelchairs or other mobility devices. “This generally works well, but certainly isn’t as convenient as a one-seat ride between the two communities.”
In addition to funding and resources, like the NWCCOG Transportation Gap Analysis Assessment (contracted through LSC Transportation Consultants Inc.) suggested, Blankenship added that an aging local population, increasingly in need of such services, likely will push the issue to the forefront.
“As time goes on, and more Baby Boomers require specialized transportation services, RFTA most likely will begin working on filling the current gaps that exist,” he said. “It is rumored that more federal funding could become available to enhance ADA and other paratransit services. In addition, the development of First/Last Mile Mobility services is one of the RFTA board’s strategic initiatives, and these types of services can also help to fill gaps in current services.”
The NWCCOG echoed Blankenship’s conclusion in the introduction of its assessment.
“As communities experience change in growth, employment patterns, and population aging, transportation needs and travel patterns also change and transportation services must adjust to meet those needs. The NWCCOG, as well as the state of Colorado as a whole, are preparing for a tremendous increase in adults age 65 and older in the coming years,” the assessment — which took stock of Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin, Routt and Summit counties — explains in the “project background and purpose” section of the introduction.
Currently, anyone in need of ADA paratransit services through RFTA can find those options via rfta.com/paratransit/, which in addition to links to applications for services also has phone numbers and schedules so people can access the services they need, Blankenship emphasized.
Because Aspen-Snowmass is a tourism destination, RFTA personnel are particularly familiar with visitor ADA requirements. If someone is eligible for ADA paratransit services in their home areas, and have documentation supporting that eligibility, they will qualify for the same while in the Roaring Fork Valley — not that RFTA would deny someone without documentation who genuinely needs accommodation, Blankenship noted.
“When a visitor calls for service, and they don’t have any documentation of their disability, we attempt to determine whether they have a disability that precludes them from accessing the regular bus service,” he said. “If they do, we provide the service.”
To avoid any inconvenience, however, visitors are encouraged to contact the ADA paratransit provider as soon as possible, in advance of their travels, according to the official ADA visitor guidance.