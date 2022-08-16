Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was in Aspen Monday morning, but he was getting ready to head back to Denver to meet with representatives from across the state — including “Region 5,” representing Pitkin, Garfield, Eagle, Summit and Lake counties — as they solidify plans on how best to spend their share of the $500-million-and-growing settlement funds from a series of lawsuits against some of the country’s largest pharmaceutical opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Suing those manufacturers — and getting money awarded in damages back to Coloradans in a meaningful way to combat the opioid crisis — was a promise Weiser campaigned on. When he was elected in the 2018 election, he got to work, joining a 46-state deal that settled thousands of lawsuits dating back to 2014. In all, it was a roughly $26 billion payment — Colorado’s share now sits about about $520 million, Weiser said Monday.
Last year, Weiser and his team created a framework of 19 regions that account for each county in the state as a way to encourage multi-jurisdictional collaboration while still acknowledging differing regional needs, especially between urban and rural areas of Colorado.
“Literally, today, tomorrow, all of the regional leaders are in Denver for a conference — I’m going back there this afternoon — and they’re comparing notes about how do we develop plans to spend this money to maximum effect?” Weiser said.
The timing for the conference is intentional: Regions face a September deadline to turn in their formal plans, and the conference is meant as a means to help facilitate that process, Weiss said.
“You have to come up with a plan that meets the requirements of the settlement — which it has to address the opioid crisis, and there’s a set of allowable uses. Then we will look after the fact, did you actually use it as you said you would, responsibly?” he continued.
Then there are the less formal ways in which he hopes to see regions develop their ideas.
“With respect to informally, we’re trying to get those conversations going with us, as a convener and facilitator: What are your choices? What are ways you can get more resources to supplement the resources from the settlement?”
For some regions, that might mean getting a treatment and recovery facility in a county that otherwise does not have that option. For others, it may mean more emphasis on education and prevention, such as is the case for Region 5.
The money won’t come all at once, and different regions will end up with different payouts — Weiss didn’t have the exact number, partially because current estimates are conservative as more suits settle, adding to the total amount in the available funds. Right now, regions are making plans for how they’d like to use the first two years of monies, but funds will stretch out over the course of 18 years.
“The good news for me is that 18 years, we’ve got time to learn. If we had to spend all this money in three years, we wouldn’t spend it as well as we will spend it over 10, 15 or 18 years,” Weiss said. “We’re going to be able to learn what works.”
The hope is that regions learn from one another throughout the process and compare notes, he continued.
“And we will be able to bring people together and say listen, we’ve had these different experiments, here are the results. You can think about pivoting,” he said. “It’s money being decided at a local level, regional level … and they can keep reconsidering what works, what doesn’t work.”
And while the state is carved into 19 regions for the purposes of dividing settlement funds, the attorney general also hopes that committees aren’t limited to only working with the counties in their individual regions.
“Garfield may say, we should be collaborating a little with Mesa — how do we create that structure?” he said. “If what ends up happening is you just get everything done at the most local level, you lose the economies of scale; you lose the benefits of collaboration.
“The goal is regional collaboration — doing things effectively as a region. It is possible some regions will say we’re going to devolve it further because we have differences within the region, [but] ideally this will create a possibility to all get on the same page and to work together,” he continued. “I think you’ll get better results that way.”