Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 84F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.