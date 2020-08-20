Two major fires burning across the Western Slope on more than 150,000 acres have forced closures to roads and to the forest.
At 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed State Highway 139 north of Loma due to fire activity from the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction. According to the Incident Information System, the Pine Gulch Fire, which started July 31, was burning on 125,100 acres on Wednesday, up considerably from 87,209 on Tuesday. It was 7% contained.
The Highway 139 closure is located between mile-markers 6 and 39 and affects Douglas Pass, according to a CDOT news release. There is no anticipated time for the pass to reopen. Updates and road closures are automatically posted on COtrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page.
Also on Wednesday, the White River National Forest announced a forest closure in the area of the Grizzly Creek Fire for public safety and to prevent interference with firefighting efforts. The fire was 4% contained and burning on 28,030 acres as of Wednesday night.
“The closure area is the forest boundary south of Glenwood Canyon, north to the Flat Tops Wilderness boundary. The western boundary of the closure extends to about Adams Lake, and the eastern boundary is the eastern forest boundary in the Sweetwater/Coffee Pot Road area,” the announcement says.
The Forest Service road closures are Coffee Pot Road (FSR 600) and Transfer Trail (FSR 602).
Currently open, and west of the closure, is Clinetop Mesa Road (FSR 603). Because the Grizzly Creek Fire remains active, the closure could expand as conditions change, the announcement states.
The Grizzly Creek Fire started Aug. 10 and immediately closed a section of I-70. The shutdown currently extends from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum. The interstate is closed indefinitely.
For updated information visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/ and facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO.