The St. Patrick’s Day dinner at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen, a tradition that dates back to 1882, will return in 2021 after a one-year cancellation due to the pandemic.
The dinner that serves hundreds of community members in a normal year, has been reinvented, said St. Mary’s pastor, Fr. Darrick Leier.
“I certainly didn’t want to go two years without the longest standing charity event in Aspen history,” he said recently. “If we can continue it this year with COVID restrictions we can say we still had it.”
Named for St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who lived in the fifth century, the dinner to honor his day will be held on March 17, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Less than one month ago, it wasn’t looking good for the St. Mary’s dinner but during a parish council meeting there seemed to be unanimity that something should be done this year, the priest said.
Someone suggested, “How about a takeout to go?” Fr. Leier recalled.
Boxed meals will be handed off in the alley space behind the historic church, located at 533 E. Main St. The dinners will be limited to the first 500 people to sign up.
Back in downtown
Jeannie Walla has been involved with the dinner at St. Mary’s since 1982, about the time she started working at the Crystal Palace dinner theater in Aspen as an entertainer and server.
Walla evolved into either the St. Paddy’s Day chair or co-chair for decades and has seen the dinner through an expansion on-site that required renting a large tent for the waiting crowd, who whiled away the time at the makeshift bar or perusing silent auction items.
In 2018, when St. Mary’s underwent a major renovation, the dinner was moved to Bumps rather than risk its cancellation. It returned there in 2019 and was scheduled again for the restaurant at the base of Buttermilk last year, when the local emergence of COVID-19 prompted its cancellation.
“The motivation this year was, if we don’t do it we’re going to lose public interest,” Walla said. She allowed that, “St. Patrick’s Day is always going to be meaningful to Aspen.”
Unique in that this dinner has never been focused on corned beef and cabbage, the menu has its roots in what local farmers and ranchers were able to provide, from beef to potatoes to the ingredients for the much-heralded cole slaw.
There have been menu adaptations to keep St. Paddy’s Day simple this year, including roast beef only (and not roast beef and pork) and a wrapped cookie or brownie, rather than a choice of pies, cakes or other sweets.
The rest of the church’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner remains the same, Walla promised: mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and the “secret recipe” cole slaw. No liquor will be offered this year.
Proceeds from the dinner, which asks only for a goodwill offering, support charity assistance programs throughout the valley, which in the past have included transportation vouchers and assistance for energy payments. No money from the event supports the church’s general operating fund, said Fr. Leier.
Sign-ups for specific times are required at https://stmaryaspen.org/ministries/special-events/ and are expected to fill quickly.