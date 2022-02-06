Look out, Willits. Your great-great-grandfather, Old Town Basalt, is on the move.
Not that the two areas are designed to compete. Willits Town Center, after all, is part of Basalt, lying just a few miles north on Highway 82 and having been created following Basalt’s annexation of it nearly three decades ago. Public officials and private developers alike strive to make the two areas complementary.
But as the newer Willits retail-restaurant-residential-medical community moves toward the verge of being built out, Basalt proper is abuzz with activity. Longtime dormant spaces, seemingly all of a sudden, are hotbeds of construction and planning efforts.
In reality, nothing happened overnight: The wheels of private speculation, community input and government approval don’t turn so fast. Still, to the occasional or casual observer, it might seem that downtown Basalt is racing toward a newfound relevancy.
Is the sleepy little town that straddles the lines of two counties starting to wake up?
“We’ve got a lot on our plate for sure,” Mayor Bill Kane said Friday. “But it’s all good stuff. We want to make the town more attractive, more sustainable for our businesses and residents.”
Kane and others acknowledge that Basalt has had some tough times recently. It took awhile for real estate values to recover from the Great Recession. Then there were a few years marked by political and community divisiveness. That was followed by the Lake Christine Fire (summer of 2018), which came close to swallowing the town. All of these situations were well-documented over the last decade-plus.
The last few years — pandemic concerns aside — have been more stable. The summer seasons have been busy from a tourism standpoint and officials have been working with the community to develop long-term goals that will contribute toward year-round vibrancy.
“We’re prospering now,” Kane said. “We want to take advantage of this ‘up’ economy by getting some things done.”
Addressing needs
Enter Willits developer Tim Belinski, who is putting a lot of time, effort and money into Basalt’s north side. Belinski spoke late last week about positive developments occurring in town.
He discussed the Basalt River Park project, a multi-use, public-private endeavor for which construction is well underway on the banks of the Roaring Fork River near Two Rivers Road. Much newer than that is the Basalt Circle Center retail-residential concept, farther into the downtown area, at the site of the former grocery store building between Thunder River (Cassie’s) convenience store/gas station and the Aspenalt Lodge. The town council gave Basalt Circle Center sketch-plan approval in November; the request for final approval will be considered by Basalt’s planning and zoning commission and town council this spring.
The proposal by BCC Basalt LLC — a company created by Belinski and his business partner, Andrew Light — calls for the lackluster 25,000-square-foot building to be razed and replaced with a modern three-story structure. The first floor would consist of a mix of retail shops and a 9,000-square-foot grocery. The second and third floors would contain 67 apartments, all of them rentals, with 25% of them earmarked as rent-capped affordable housing.
Belinski envisions a vibrant, eclectic community at the spot. The preliminary plan includes a patio area with tables and seating that will allow people to snack, lunch and congregate. He’s working to keep the two businesses that have remained in the old building — Jimbo’s Liquor and BLT Taqueria sandwich shop — but wants to add some other retail spaces (not restaurants) into the mix.
He spoke of the possibility of indoor-outdoor market areas that would enhance the property as a “fun gathering spot.” The concepts will be worked out in time, Belinski said, likely in collaboration with the neighborhood grocery.
Basalt Center Circle will have covered parking for its residential tenants. The upper floors will be set back from the first floor, and most of the apartments will have balconies. The building’s façade will fit the Western character of Old Town Basalt, he said.
On the whole, Belinski said, the project addresses two community needs identified in the town’s recently updated master plan: workforce housing and a grocery store. The project’s footprint not only includes the area of the former grocery store building, but also a small building next door — the current home of Decorative Materials, a shop that’s in the process of moving to Willits. BCC Basalt LLC purchased the Decorative Materials building in December for $1.2 million.
Meanwhile, the Basalt River Park project is in full swing, despite its lengthy history. The town’s portion of the project involves the creation of a park with misting and rock features, an amphitheatre to support live cultural events and trail improvements.
Phase I of the park project, which involved earthwork and the laying of water lines, was recently completed. Phase II, which will involve landscaping and construction of a restroom building, music stage and bus stop, will start this summer. The park is likely to open to the public by the end of this year, according to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
Another Belinski company, Basalt River Park LLC, owns the portion of the property that is not part of the city’s park and is developing buildings that will contain office spaces and homes. In all, there will be 24 residential units, including river-facing townhomes, solely for ownership, not rental. Another building, which was always planned to be a restaurant, is already finished. It houses the restaurant Free Range Kitchen, which opened in mid-December after moving from another location on Two Rivers Road.
Belinski said the residential units will be completed by the end of this year and the office spaces should be finished by early 2023. He admitted it was difficult to get the project started; following another entity’s purchase of the former Pan and Fork Mobile Home Park property in 2011, years of community debate ensued over what would be a proper fit for the riverfront area.
Explaining the concept behind Basalt Center Circle to the community and to town officials was much easier by comparison, he said.
“With Basalt Center Circle, we had a more straightforward vision on how to bring that area to life,” he said. “Supplementing a grocery store with residential units was simpler to convey than River Park, which had a series of development attempts. It took much longer, in terms of going from the trailer park to where it stands today.”
No retail is planned for the River Park area. Belinski said retail is “not appropriate” there, but offices are, given the close proximity to the “think-tank” nonprofits headquartered on Two Rivers Road: Roaring Fork Conservancy and Rocky Mountain Institute.
The town owns another parcel, encompassing 6,000 square feet, that lies between Free Range Kitchen and Belinski’s mixed-use project. The small piece of land initially was set aside for a local nonprofit — namely, the Art Base.
However the Art Base, which had been located in a small town-owned building in Lions Park, faced space limitations and other issues related to the pandemic. The nonprofit didn’t have time to wait for the River Park property to be developed and ended up purchasing the Three Bears Building on Midland Avenue in late 2020.
Mahoney said the small, town-owned parcel likely will remain undeveloped until another community-serving entity steps into the picture with a desire for it.
“We want to be careful with that,” he said. “We don’t want to develop it as a recreational area that everyone loves and then turn it over to somebody else.”
Community support
Mahoney, who became town manager in mid-2017, characterized much of what’s going on as the result of many years of planning by the current council, the previous council and town staff.
He noted that the current council configuration is working to implement the ideas from the town’s master plan that was revised by the previous council in 2020. The community provided funds to assist with that implementation by approving the town’s request for a property tax extension in last November’s election.
Through the tax extension, voters gave the town approval to issue $18 million in new bonds. The money will allow Basalt to proceed with streetscape and related infrastructure projects on Midland Avenue; fund affordable-housing projects within its urban growth boundary; and pay for “green” projects, including solar development.
Mahoney sees the streetscape project as giving the town a solid link to the Basalt River Park area and providing a “shot in the arm” to downtown businesses. There’s activity outside of Old Town Basalt, as well, with the town buying land near Willits for a new, larger police station and expansion of its public works facility.
“Basalt is in a really good place,” he said. “A lot of hard work is getting done. Council is implementing goals identified in the master plan. We have good financial resources, not only as a result of the [November] election, but because of a stable sales tax base.”
Mahoney said it feels rewarding to see how far Basalt has come in the four and a half years he’s been town manager. He credited council members and the community for working through many challenges, but also noted that “key additions” to town staff have made a difference.
“All of that has helped us to get where we are,” he said. While Basalt’s dark days arguably culminated with the Lake Christine Fire, he suggested that the incident may have helped bring the community together.
Kane pointed out that synergy between downtown and the Willits area will improve, starting Monday, through a pilot project that brings the Downtowner transit service to Basalt. The Downtowner, which has been operating in Aspen for the last few years, is basically a government-subsidized taxi. Users are not charged for the fare.
The town is paying Downtowner $190,000 for one year, an amount that’s matched by a grant from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Kane said. The service will start out with two vehicles.
The mayor said he’s also enthusiastic about the streetscape project, which will address lighting and parking issues in the downtown area as well as utility infrastructure and sidewalks.
“It’s reinvestment to support our downtown retailers, and it’s also urban beautification,” Kane said. “We won’t be doing anything that’s [overly] slick.”
He said he doesn’t think there will be negative impacts associated with the public and private projects that are occurring, or those about to occur. He said while there may be some residents that would prefer things to remain quiet — within the status quo — much of the work is an outgrowth of input from residents.
“No one is disputing the need for affordable housing, clean energy and improved public transportation,” Kane said. “We’ve got community support.”
Belinski agreed that in a small community such as Basalt, public input is crucial.
“You have to start with high-quality concepts,” he said. “The community has a large voice, and that’s a healthy thing.”
But proper planning is essential, he said. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing the public’s trust.
“You get one shot to get it right,” Belinski added.