Human remains found in rugged terrain outside of Redstone in September have been identified as those of William “Willy” Worley, who disappeared 12 years ago, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
A hunter found the remains while scouting the backcountry on Sept. 11.
“The remains have been positively identified by dental records as William Worley, an area resident, who went missing at the age of 61 in July 2010,” the coroner’s office said in a news release on Sunday. “The manner of death is undetermined and the cause of death is gunshot wound to the head.”
Worley, a resident of Ranch at Roaring Fork who had strong connections to Redstone, was last seen on the East Creek Trail, a rugged route east of Redstone that leads to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office led an extensive search for Worley in the days after his disappearance. Deputies and members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were unable to locate him. The search was assisted with a helicopter and a canine team. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Worley’s disappearance wasn’t considered suspicious but a spokesman was neutral on that topic on Sunday.
“At this time, based on the evidence that we have collected, this case is open — but inactive,” Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said in a statement. “There’s not enough information for me to make a determination as to the suspiciousness of the event. We are grateful to the hunter who found these remains and reported them to us promptly. Our condolences go out to the entire Worley family who have, for the last 12 years, been unable to obtain closure. As with all inactive cases, we welcome any new evidence or information the public may have and we will continue our investigation if we acquire any new information in the future.”
Burchetta said no gun was found at the site where the remains were found.