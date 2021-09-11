Like most people, Aspen Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Jake Andersen remembers exactly where he was on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
A 20-year-old wildland firefighter with the National Park Service at the time, Anderson was preparing to take off in a helicopter to fight a fire near New Castle when he was informed by the pilot that all aircraft had been grounded.
“Just like everybody, I thought it was probably an accident,” Andersen recalled when he learned a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. “Then on the news we watched the second plane hit live. ... It was at that point that we knew that wasn’t an accident.”
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including well over 400 first responders who ran into the World Trade Center’s north and south towers, as well as the Pentagon (the other target), as others tried to run out.
“The whole world changed that day,” Andersen said. “Innocent people died and the police, EMS and firefighters that responded to their calls for help all went into those buildings fulfilling the promise that we’ve made to the public.”
Today, Aspen Fire will host the 20th annual Day of Remembrance for 9/11 along East Hopkins Avenue between South Mill and South Galena streets. The hourlong event will begin at 11:58 a.m., and includes an aircraft flyover from the Tiger Squadron. Guest speakers include Andersen, Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn, retired Lt. Col. Dick Merritt and others, as well as tribute music.
“The Tiger Squadron, they’re a group of World War II-era airplanes that will be opening the event to the public right at 12 o’clock,” said Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine. “[People] don’t want to miss that; it’s going to be very cool.”
Prior to the official start of today’s memorial, local musician Smokin’ Joe Kelly will perform. Today’s event also will feature the work of local photographer Andrea Booher, who was in New York City the day after 9/11 to capture rescue-and-recovery efforts conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s search-and-rescue teams.
“9/11 is something that especially if you’re a firefighter or a first responder ... you never let go of. It’s always part of you. It’s always part of my thinking every day,” Balentine said. “It’s very difficult to even rehash it but it’s something we vow to never forget.”
As in past years, the 9/11 remembrance also will feature hundreds of flowers, each adorned with a name of first responders who died in the attacks two decades ago. Balentine said attendees will be encouraged to take a flower and say the fallen hero’s name aloud.
“They’ll all have a flower out there with their name on it that people can take and help keep the spirit of these first responders alive,” he said.
Following the afternoon’s ceremony, Casa D’Angelo and DAOU Vineyards will host a charity lunch near the Aspen fire station with all proceeds going to local nonprofit agencies Axes and Arms and Huts for Vets, which assist first responders and veterans.
Axes and Arms will host a 9/11 climb at Town Park Station in Snowmass Village beginning at 6 p.m. today. Members of the public will walk to the top of the village, a rise of approximately 956 feet, which was how high first responders walked inside the World Trade Center.