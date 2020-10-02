From a studio with a picture window looking east to Independence Pass, the makings of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” were woven together in steely precision that’s endured half a century.
John Denver, Starwood and the Dirt Band cut albums that made magic there, and it’s where Bill McEuen — who died Sept. 24 in Kona, Hawaii — created his best work that spanned decades and crossed over mediums, said his five-years-younger brother John.
“He called ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ his masterpiece,” said John McEuen. But the album that’s included in the Library of Congress and which features McEuen’s original artwork was only part of Bill’s legacy.
Bill McEuen’s Aspen Film Society, located in his Eastwood home, would summon the ancient Egyptian jive for Steve Martin’s “King Tut,” dive into Martin’s multilayered comedy “The Jerk” and introduce audiences to the quirky genius of “Pee Wee Herman’s Big Adventure.”
Like the Aspen Film Society, “Aspen Recording Society studio was a very influential imprint,” McEuen said. “And Bill and Alice loved the town.”
Golden days
Bill and John McEuen rolled into Aspen in 1971.
“We were tired of L.A. and everybody. Within 20 minutes of being in Aspen … [we said] ‘Why don’t we live here?” McEuen recalled.
Soon, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — of which John was a co-founder and Bill its manager — landed gigs at the Aspen Inn (site of the current Grand Hyatt), with Steve Martin as their opening act.
“We were the first national act to play Aspen. We owned the town,” McEuen recalled.
Earlier, he had shared a prepared statement about Bill, who had been a guitar mentor to his 17-year-old younger brother, guiding his career and coming up with “those magic chords to the signature song, ‘Dismal Swamp.’”
McEuen played some of those chords during a phone interview: “He taught me how to do this,” McEuen said while strumming hard.
One of Bill’s other talents was artist management. After the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in July of 1966, they had their first record deal and song on the radio by November — a timeline that McEuen said he then criticized.
“‘Why did it take so long?’” he recalled thinking. “Now I realize why.”
After first living on Cemetery Lane and operating out of a relatively modest home studio, Bill and Alice moved to Eastwood and a more upgraded facility. John McEuen fondly remembers that era.
“They were magic years, the ’70s and ’80s. It was like, ‘wow.’ I look back on them now, it was a wonderful studio, there were great restaurants, food.”
It was when cocaine moved into Aspen that Bill and Alice, who survives her husband, moved out of the valley, his brother continued, adding that the era spanned the 1980s to the early ’90s.
The couple moved to Kona — a place Bill loved, though he kept in touch with friends in Aspen over the years, John McEuen said. One of those close friends was Jimmy Ibbotson of the NGDB, whose voice and songwriting abilities Bill McEuen revered.
McEuen laughed softly while recalling his initial instincts for developing, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
“If it had been left up to me, it would have been a bluegrass album,” he said.