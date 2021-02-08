The Art Base is asking the town of Basalt for a suspension of its rent through September, maintaining that relief of $1,000 per month, retroactive through December 2020, would make a “significant difference” to the nonprofit.
The request from Art Base Executive Director Skye Skinner will come before the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night and the town staff is recommending its approval. Council approved the lease by ordinance in 2017.
The Art Base would continue to pay the utilities on its current space at 99 Midland Spur in old town until the nonprofit completely moves into the Three Bears Building, 174 Midland Ave., this fall. It would also make available to the town any of the offices as soon as they are available.
“Navigating the pandemic has been challenging for everyone,” Skinner wrote in a letter to the council members. “In our case it meant a 20% budget reduction, and the loss of earned income from in person classes and exhibits. We managed to squeak by, while concurrently raising the down payment for the new building, and incurring a monthly mortgage payment of $8,700.”
The Art Base, now in its 25th year, bought the Three Bears Building from Norm and Laura Clasen for $1.7 million in November. Remodeling is currently underway with the gallery space anticipated to open in May and the classrooms by October, according to Skinner. The Art Base’s lease is supposed to terminate in April but may be extended for up to two, one-year terms, though the request is to stay through Sept. 30.
Skinner thanked the town for the time The Art Base has rented the building adjacent to Lions Park. Until mid-2020, The Art Base had been in negotiations to construct a visual arts center on a parcel in the center of the Basalt River Park mixed-use development. The pandemic, coupled with the opportunity to buy and existing building, were behind the decision to back away from the River Park project.
Pitkin County, on property it owns in Basalt, has offered lease modifications for two restaurants, Stubbie’s Sports Bar and Subway, because of impacts from the pandemic.
Resolution No. 6, series of 2021 states: “The Town Council believes that to forgive and forego such rent is fair and reasonable as a measure of community support during the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of the ongoing community benefits provided by The Art Base.”