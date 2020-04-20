Aspen City Council gave its unanimous support to a proposal that will allow local businesses to get a portion of their rent paid for with public dollars through July.
In a work session Monday night, the council went above the initial plan’s eligibility requirements, allowing even more businesses to take advantage of the assistance. Staff is working up application criteria that will allow businesses with 35 or fewer employees and were forced to shut down due to public health orders to be eligible. The plan calls on businesses to work with their landlords to arrange a system wherein the business pays one third of its rent amount. The city is agreeing to pay an additional third, and the landlord would forgive the remaining balance.
The proposal was drafted by Mitch Osur, director of parking and downtown services, whose role includes serving as a liaison between the business community and the city. Ron LeBlanc, special projects manager, who was hired to assist City Manager Sara Ott this fall, and Finance Director Pete Strecker also helped to author the plan.
“We are assuming we are going to get quite a few of these applications,” Osur told the council during a virtual work session Monday night.
The city has set a $14,000 total subsidy per retailer, allocating a beginning sum of $600,000 toward the program with a goal of helping 40 to 60 businesses. Osur said they arrived at that number using average local rents and skewed toward helping as many of Aspen’s more than 800 licenced businesses as possible.
“We wanted enough to make a difference, but not so much that we could only take care of a handful of businesses in town,” he said.
The council pushed for raising the $600,000 allocation. Council members also asked the city to create a small business loan program, and Ott told the council that the more they allot to rent reduction the less there will be for future assistance programs.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said that there should be wiggle room to borrow more money from the dedicated Wheeler Opera House fund for immediate recovery options so that the council was not faced with such stark either-or choices.
“This is where I was nervous that we would be slicing and dicing the baby up a little bit,” Richards said.
Council members also acknowledged that while the program was necessary to help with immediate assistance to local companies that are in a make-or-break moment during mandatory closures, the rent relief program is not a workable long term solution.
Typically, in an economic downturn, landlords would have to choose between lowering the rent or risk empty storefronts. As the city subsidises commercial rents, those market forces will be delayed.
“We in government are not going to be able to make the market hold,” Richards said.
Councilmember Ward Haurenstein agreed, saying many businesses are in triage right now, and warned against giving money to businesses that will eventually fail anyway due to a lack of customers and events this summer.
“We are not going to be able to continue to pay rents into the foreseeable future,” he said.
While the majority of businesses in the county have a staff in the teens, the council agreed that in order to capture many local restaurants, the employee number for eligible businesses should be around 35.
The application also asks that companies are seeking payroll protection support through the CARES Act. While 75 percent of the money given to small businesses through the program should go to payroll, the other 25 percent is allowed to go to things like rent. So the bigger the employee base, the more a local company would be able to spend on rent if approved for the program.
Additionally, the PPP is a grant if spent along the 75/25 lines, but is converted to a loan if companies decide to spend the money according to a different ratio. Under that provision, the financial assistance would need to be paid back at 1 percent, which Richards reminded the council is a very low cost opportunity to companies.
“I don't want us thinking that PPP really only works one way,” she said.
Mayor Torre will sit on a review committee gathered by Ott that also includes Stecker and community members that represent the local business, banking and financial industries. While this portion of the city’s overall stimulus package will see money going directly to landlords, Torre said keeping businesses open, landlords paid, and building upkeep on schedule helps multiple tiers of the community all at once.
“This is really helping several different levels,” Torre said.