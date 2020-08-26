The city of Aspen is allowing more flexible lease terms for its Marolt Ranch housing complex this winter.
Typically the 97 dorm-style units are occupied by Aspen Music Festival and School students each summer, and require a Sept. 1 to April 30 lease term for anyone wishing to rent for the fall and winter. Half of the fall-winter leases tend to go to businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley, including Aspen Skiing Co., which in turn rents out the spaces to local workers.
City Manager Sara Ott told councilmembers Tuesday evening that this year the employers are reluctant to pay for the fall off-season months of September and October.
“We are trending below where we should be in those employer leases getting executed,” Ott said.
Just one week out from the September move-in date, Ott said occupancy at Marolt Ranch is just above 30%. In order to sweeten the pot and get leases signed, the city has decided to allow Nov. 1 start dates this year.
“We are going to go ahead and make that adjustment to help ensure that Marolt is utilized this winter,” she said.
In May, council gave direction to allow AMFS out of its standing summer lease, which was set to bring $500,000 into the city. Council also requested that rent be reduced from $1,653 per month, plus utilities, to $1,250 per unit, including utilities.
Mayor Torre expressed the need for the price reduction coming off of the spring public health shutdowns related to COVID-19. He also referred to the cramped quarters of the units, which can have up to three twin-sized beds placed in them, but just one bathroom and no kitchen.
“It’s lower revenue for the city, but it’s trying to keep those rents as low as possible at this time. We also understand the kind of housing it is,” Torre said at the time.
After the 2008 recession, the city made similar changes to the lease requirements at Marolt. Eventually, as demand grew, it returned to the seven-month lease system. Ott said this year, agreeing to shorter lease terms at lower rates is the most prudent financial move.
“For one year, the fund can sustain this. Because the alternative is that it may not be leased at all,” she said.
Council supported the amended lease terms. Councilmember Rachel Richards pointed out that the units can be rented by individuals, not just employers. She said the availability needs to be better advertised on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority website, which she says does not list the units among available rentals.
“They don’t even mention Marolt,” Richards said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow agreed, saying he was surprised to hear that there are unoccupied units available in the affordable housing system, because of the high demand other properties have seen.
In July, 168 applicants put their names in the hat for 10 newly constructed rental units on Main Street.
“We had 100-plus rental lottery losers for one building,” Mesirow said. “I really hope those people are not struggling to find housing or moving out of town when there are empty units.”
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein echoed his colleagues, saying it would be a shame for the apartments to sit empty this winter.
“(With) the high demand for housing in the upper end of the valley we really need to make every effort we can to make those occupied,” Hauenstein said. “It would really be a loss to have those sit vacant.”