U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert intends to introduce a bill that would require the Secretary of Transportation to “conduct a study on the significant improvements and potential alternatives necessary to offset extended closures associated with Interstate Route 70.”
A copy of the “I-70 Detour Act” was attached to the Garfield Board of County Commissioners’ packet of materials for its regular meeting Monday.
Commissioners Tom Jankovsky, John Martin and Mike Samson will decide whether or not to sign onto a letter of support for the bill at their meeting today.
“Closures of Interstate Route 70 are extremely costly, with an economic impact estimated at $1 million per hour,” the I-70 Detour Act states. “The local counties directly impacted by these closures and some of the alternatives proposed in this bill prefer for any county route or county road impacted by this bill to remain under county control and not become a state highway.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned over 32,000 acres just east of Glenwood Springs, also shut down I-70 through Glenwood Canyon for two weeks in August 2020. The critical transportation corridor again closed last summer as a result of mudslides — or the high-risk potential of them — in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area.
Motorists have often turned to Cottonwood Pass as their preferred-alternate route when I-70 shuts down through Glenwood Canyon despite transportation officials warning against it.
Cottonwood Pass, which connects the town of Gypsum to Highway 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, includes unpaved roads and tight turns not suitable for interstate-levels of traffic.
Instead, public transportation officials have urged motorists to take an hours-long detour through Meeker, Craig, Kremmling and Silverthorne when I-70 shuts down through Glenwood Canyon.
Within two years of its enactment, Boebert’s I-70 Detour Act would require the secretary of transportation to submit a report to Congress with recommendations about improvements to I-70 and its alternate routes.
While promoting the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke at the Bair Ranch rest area in Glenwood Canyon, not far from where mudslides ravaged I-70 last summer.
During his visit, Buttigieg referred to I-70 through Glenwood Canyon as one of the “most vulnerable” sections along the more than 2,000-mile-long interstate.
Boebert’s Communications Director Ben Stout said the forthcoming bill would be officially released later this week — along with more details about Boebert’s work on it, specifically, and who else supported it — but declined to comment further until then.
“Interstate Route 70 is the gateway to the Rocky Mountains and a major east-west interstate highway that runs through and connects 10 different states from Baltimore Maryland to Cove Fort, Utah,” the bill stated. “Substantial improvements to existing roads and possible alternative routes should be studied and then funded in a timely manner to ensure the continuation of commerce as well as the safe movement of goods and people in the event that Interstate Route 70 is shut down again in the future.”