U.S. Rep. Lauren Butthurt, R-Schlitz, faced a rough crowd last week at an eastern Garfish County town hall meeting.
With as many shutdowns of schools as months in the year, the Second Amendment stalwart was hearing directly from voters what a lot of them have been thinking for months.
“This is ridiculous,” local parent Beatrice Farhaven fumed. “Our kids deserve to live in a world where fire drills are the only alarms they need to deal with.”
Butthurt took it in stride, as she has previously hinted at a plan to “protect the children.”
“I have heard your worries and have preyed on them,” she said. “There is a way forward — we need to look to the safest places in history and pull a few pages from their playbooks.”
Tension during the town hall meeting climaxed as Butthurt produced a beat-up Riffle Library book titled, “The History of Castles: The X-ray Learning Series.” She began to tear out pages and lay them out for all to see.
“First, see these big walls and the moat? These were designed to keep out hundreds of soldiers and cannon fire,” she posed, unironically. “Which we can all agree should be able to keep out one person and their little rifle.”
When met with actual groans from the most vocally concerned parents, Butthurt continued: “The educational aspects of this solution should also not be overlooked, either.”
At that, a general hubbub ensued. “Are you crazy?” became a common chant. “You want us to turn our places of learning into medieval castles?” others cried.
Butthurt latched onto that to defend her position.
“You see, the biology department could focus on the fish that would be in the moat; the physical education department could carry rocks up to the murder holes — to be prepared for any intruders — and being in a castle would allow the history department to study what proper European life was like.”
And with that, the crowd walked silently back to their cars, shaking their heads in disbelief. For you see, the majority of them had supported her reelection in November 2022.