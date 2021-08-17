Aspen City Councilmember Rachel Richards updated her colleagues at their Monday work session on a meeting she had with Rep. Lauren Boebert over Zoom last Friday.
The Congresswoman’s office reached out to Richards via email on Thursday to ask for a meeting to discuss common issues between the city and Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Richards said. The meeting was brief but exciting, she added, saying that in about 25 minutes, they were able to discuss a number of topics including child care, water, forestry and fixing Interstate 70.
“I believe the outreach perhaps came because I was at the policy meetings at Club 20 throughout the summer and July, and she has her staff there,” Richards said. “It was very exciting… She started by asking what some of our priorities were, and I was searching for the items that I thought we might have the most common ground on, potentially.”
Boebert agreed with Richards that addressing the damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is a priority. The Congresswoman toured the canyon last week and told Richards that she is interested in keeping the corridor open and safe in the future. Richards said she emphasized that it will be important for repair work to be done on Independence Pass to compensate for any damage done to the road due to diversion traffic from the I-70 closures. Lake County has also seen damage on its side of the pass due to heavy vehicles using the roadway — but Lake and Pitkin counties communicate with different engineers through the Colorado Department of Transportation, and Lake County has not yet begun to push for repairs, Richards said.
“They may not allow 35-foot trucks, but they allow 32, and they are still carrying a lot of weight,” Richards said. “If we lost that side of the hill, we would lose our summer exit. And I would really hate to see that happen.”
Richards said that Boebert was glad to hear the feedback and said she would pursue the issue. Boebert also discussed the Colorado drought, which she linked to a forestry management issue that she hopes to tackle with a bill she introduced to Congress in July. The Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act would remove trees killed by bark beetles and prevent wildfires, according to a press release from Boebert’s office. Boebert told Richards she thinks the bill will succeed because it will harvest trees at no cost to taxpayers and communities can receive up to 25% of timber revenues.
Richards said that the city of Aspen supports the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act — a bill introduced by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. to invest in mountain communities because it would also allow communities to keep forest management dollars.
“She said she was a co-sponsor on that bill and very supportive of that bill going forward, so that’s definitely an area of common ground,” Richards said.
Richards said Boebert was also interested in locating more resources for water storage and hiring quality teachers to keep in schools. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein suggested another area of common interest might be transitioning from coal to renewable energy, saying he’d had similar discussions with former Rep. Scott Tipton, Boebert’s predecessor, when he was in office.
“That whole district is really strong on coal,” Hauenstein said. “All of these coal-fired power plants are shutting down early, mines are shutting down. Those people are going to be looking for a new way to make a living.”
Boebert has been meeting with multiple municipalities in recent weeks, hoping to discover common issues and bring forward bipartisan ideas, her communications director Ben Stout said. He added that Boebert was pleased after her meeting with Richards and thought it was very productive — and added that she has plans to continue working with Aspen officials.
“She’s always happy to meet with [municipalities], hear from them and find common ground that they can work together on,” Stout said. “This was just the first conversation of many. She’s kicking it off there and hopes that they can continue to work together.”
Bennet also visited Aspen on Monday after touring Glenwood Canyon the previous day. He spoke to Pitkin County Democrats and locals about his own $60 billion forestry bill, which would create or sustain more than two million jobs in the outdoors by investing in forest and watershed restoration, according to a press release from Bennet’s office.