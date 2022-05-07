According to the city of Aspen’s recently released air quality report, the area experienced more days of moderate air quality last year than it did in 2020.
“These days of moderate air quality had daily spikes of unhealthy air due to the infiltration of smoke from wildfires in Colorado and from the West,” says a Friday news release that addresses the report.
Aspen has “good air most of the year” due to air quality protection efforts undertaken by the city and its partners, according to the release. However, special circumstances and events, such as wildfires, impact Aspen’s healthy air status.
“Last summer, smoke from wildfires, including megafires in the West, was transported by the jet stream across the West and settled in our valley,” said Jannette Whitcomb, senior environmental health specialist of air quality for the city, in a prepared statement. “And during those days of heavy smoke, the [city] advised people to limit their outdoor activity.”
Wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality days can have a significant effect on people’s health, the release says. It’s important for residents and visitors to monitor air quality in their area and take the proper precautions to limit exposure to poor air.
“The biggest health threat from smoke is the fine, microscopic particles that can penetrate deep into your lungs,” Whitcomb said. “They can cause a range of health problems, from burning eyes and a runny nose to aggravated chronic heart and lung diseases. To protect yourself, determine your sensitivity to smoke by speaking to your doctor, signing up for Pitkin Alerts and buying a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) portable air cleaner.”
Reduced air quality in Aspen and the upper Roaring Fork Valley typically occurs in the summer, but can stretch into late September or early October, depending on the severity of wildfire season.
Reasons for the deterioration of local air quality are not always obvious. In mid-August 2018, the city issued air quality warnings because of wildfire smoke. Officials said the haze had little to do with the nearby Lake Christine Fire, which was still active after more than a month. Instead, they pointed to a high-pressure weather system that settled in the Southwest, sending and locking in smoke from other in-state and out-of-state fires, as the cause.
The city of Aspen and Pitkin County are partners in providing wildfire smoke preparedness information and updates about air quality events. Sign up for the Pitkin Alert system to be notified at PitkinEmergency.org.
In addition, the city’s air quality webpage, AspenAirQuality.com, is updated hourly with current levels using the EPA’s health-based index and is a helpful resource, the release adds.
Under the index, figures in the range of 101-150 suggest air quality that’s “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” especially those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and the very young and the elderly. An index of 151 or higher — the maximum is 500 — is considered unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous, even for people who don’t classify as “sensitive.”