Wildfire smoke along the Interstate 70 corridor and the related two-week interstate shutdown just east of Glenwood Springs combined to slow the promising pace of Aspen-Snowmass hotel bookings in early August, a recent report from local business interests suggests.
The Aug. 19 lodging occupancy report, from Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, is based largely on bookings data as of July 31 from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics. Last-minute bookings in July helped to save the local hospitality industry from a less-than-optimistic start, according to Kavanaugh and Adams’ report to area stakeholders.
The report says that at the start of July, bookings paced 49.2% behind July 2019’s reservations pace. But with a surge of short-term bookings — Stay Aspen Snowmass booked 82.6% more within the month of July, for the month of July, compared with last year — the overall occupancy decrease for July was only 28.1%, despite the impacts on tourism from the COVID-19 situation.
“Aspen achieved 58.7% occupancy, down 27.5%, while Snowmass achieved 52.1%, down 29.1%,” the report says. “Loss of group business and events are the main drivers of occupancy loss.” The combined local market realized actual occupancy of 55.7% in July, a decline of 28.1% (as stated previously) compared with 77.4% in the same month last year.
DestiMetrics data show that as of July 31, August bookings for Aspen-Snowmass lodging was at 37.3%, pacing 31.8% behind August 2019, the report notes.
“July produced a promising double-digit growth for August arrivals,” it states. “As a result of the positive last-minute booking trends, Stay Aspen Snowmass was pacing to achieve the same August actuals as 2019.”
Then came the closure of I-70, the result of the Grizzly Creek Fire which is still being battled. Between Aug. 10 and last night, the fire had burned 32,302 acres and was 61% contained. The interstate between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum was reopened on Monday morning.
Also, smoke from that fire and others in the region wafted into the upper valley in August, which led to several official air-quality alerts and corresponded with a decrease in local business activity, particularly with regard to lodging and restaurants.
Independence Pass, a popular summer spot for recreationalists and motorists making their way along Highway 82 between the Western Slope to the Front Range, also was shut down for a couple of days just after the I-70 closure, affecting business.
“Once the fire closed I-70 and subsequently Independence Pass, cancellations stalled pace. Compromised air quality and additional fires around the state, coupled with the extended closure of I-70, will continue to slow booking pace for this month [of August],” the report says.
The July 31 booking numbers show that lodging for “summer” — the period from May to October — is pacing at 24% occupancy, down 47.3%.
“As a reminder, this report is reflective of commercial lodging and not of owner-occupied housing, nor privately rented units, which by all accounts is quite high this summer,” a disclaimer reads.
The report also offers a glimpse of “winter-on-the-books” business for November, December and January. “Currently, those collective months are pacing 44.4% behind last year’s pace,” it says.
The report is not all business as it does begin with a reflective moment related to the wildfires.
“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to our Glenwood Springs friends, residents and businesses and all those affected by the fires and smoke plaguing our community,” it states. “We are hopeful for increased fire containment and a swift end to the destruction the fires are causing throughout Colorado.”
The sentiment goes further: “Business impacts aside, we hope for the continued safety of all the firefighters and everyone suffering within our community.”