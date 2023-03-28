The March 19 avalanche that killed a man in Maroon Bowl easily could have resulted in two additional fatalities, according to a report released over the weekend by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The avalanche buried and killed Gabor Hazas, 54, of Budapest, Hungary. His two friends and skiing companions, also from Hungary, were uninjured and successfully rescued from precarious terrain.
“It is extremely fortunate that the avalanche did not kill all three people,” the final report by avalanche center personnel said. “The avalanche fractured to within a few feet of both skiers 1 and 3 (the two who survived). Only by sheer chance were they not caught in the avalanche.”
CAIC typically releases in-depth reports on the circumstances of avalanches that result in fatalities. The idea isn’t to second-guess the parties caught in the slides but to share information that might help other backcountry adventurers avoid trouble, the avalanche center stresses.
The report on the Maroon Bowl avalanche said the three skiers from Hungary had skied together in the backcountry of Europe for 15 years. Prior to their trip to Aspen, they had followed snow conditions on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website.
“All had avalanche education and carried avalanche safety equipment, including avalanche airbag packs,” the report said. “They were on vacation in the Aspen area and skied for several days at the surrounding ski areas.”
The trio skied in-bounds at Aspen Highlands on the morning of March 18, the day before the slide. That afternoon they exited the ski area through a backcountry gate, dug a pit in the upper few feet of the snowpack and “found no concerning weak layers,” the report said. They skied down an area known as Green Wood Glades and then climbed a steep, north-facing slope known as N5. They skied down N5 to Maroon Creek Valley with no problem.
The following day, the trio repeated the routine with skiing in-bounds in the morning and heading outside the ski area boundary in the afternoon. On that day, they hiked to the top of a northwest-facing slope known as N7 for a slightly longer descent than the day before.
“They skied down a short distance and regrouped above a rock band,” the report said. ‘Skier 1 descended through the rock band and stopped to the skier’s left to watch skiers 2 and 3 descend. Skier 3 waited above the rocks.”
Hazas was identified as skier 2 in the report. He fell forward and began sliding as he skied through the rock band, the report said.
“He released a small amount of surface snow and deployed his avalanche airbag,” the CAIC report said. “A large avalanche broke to the ground as skier 2 slid below the rock band. The fracture line came within a few feet of skiers 1 and 3. They watched as the avalanche swept skier 2 down the slope and out of sight.”
The survivors immediately decided one of them would attempt to rescue their companion while the other would climb the ridge back to the ski area to seek help. Aspen Highlands ski patrollers witnessed the slide from their headquarters and responded to the ridgetop above Maroon Bowl. They dropped a rope to the skier trying to climb the steep slope in deep snow. The ski patrollers determined it was unsafe for them to descend the bowl because of the significant amount of snow above the avalanche fracture line that didn’t slide, known as “hangfire.”
The other skier detected the transceiver signal from Hazas’ equipment within a couple of minutes and saw part of the man’s upper body on the avalanche debris. The skier wiped snow away from Hazas’ face and airway within about five minutes of the slide. Hazas was unconscious and the other skier couldn’t detect a pulse or breaths. He cleared more snow from around his companion and conducted CPR for nearly an hour.
A helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control delivered two members of Mountain Rescue Aspen to the scene in late afternoon. They loaded Hazas and the surviving skier into the helicopter and the two rescuers skied down to Maroon Creek Road on slopes deemed safe.
CAIC’s analysis of the accident said a large avalanche had occurred in Maroon Bowl on March 11 when Highlands Ski Patrol was doing work on the other side of the ridge. The three Hungarian skiers felt the March 11 avalanche was old enough and far enough away from the lines they wanted to ski that it wouldn’t pose a problem.
“This assessment underestimated the impact the March 11 avalanche had on the nearby snowpack,” the report said. “The March 11 avalanche fractured very near where they planned to ski, and left dangerous, unsupported slabs above and adjacent to the fracture line. They did not recognize they were skiing onto unsupported hangfire from the March 11 avalanche.”
The pit that the three skiers dug on March 18 was at a “reasonable location for assessing the snowpack,” the report said. However, they didn’t dig deep enough to detect a weak snow layer near the ground. The successful descent on March 18 gave them confidence about snowpack stability when they returned to Maroon Bowl on March 19.
“They failed to account for the higher chance of triggering avalanches from thinner snowpack areas such as previously avalanched terrain or slopes with exposed rocks,” CAIC wrote in its report.
The site elevation was at 11,650 feet. It was a northwest aspect with a slope angle of 40 degrees, the report said. The slide broke up to 6 feet deep, 1,000 feet wide and ran 1,500 vertical feet toward Maroon Creek.
The effort of the skier to reach Hazas within five minutes was “impressive,” the report noted. “Tragically, this accident demonstrates that rapid response times are not always enough to save someone’s life.”
The CAIC website said 10 people have died in avalanches in Colorado during the current ski season. That compares to seven fatalities in 2021-22 and 12 in 2020-21.
Conditions in the Aspen area are currently rated “considerable” after the latest storm cycle deposited up to 3 feet of snow on some slopes over the last week.
“It is not springtime yet and dangerous avalanche conditions exist across most of the Central Mountains,” CAIC said in its forecast on Monday.