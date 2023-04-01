“If you can’t see it, it can’t see you!” is the slogan an anti-airport development group adopted this week in conjunction with the release of a 500-page audit of every single little thing wrong with the Asspen-Pimpin’ County Airport.
The conclusion, per the report, is to simply ignore the problem until someone else fixes it. The group makes an argument that teleportation technology is so imminent that it will make any changes to the airport completely obsolete in weeks, if not days.
“By my projections, all of our transportation issues will be conveniently solved by new technologies finishing their development right about … now,” Ivory Hatins, founder of the group, said while watching the seconds tick away on his wristwatch. “These new methods for getting from point A to point B should be immediately available and make all those things you want to do pointless.”
Inside the report were scientifically-backed critiques of the logistics of the airport, the cleanliness of the bathrooms and general “vibes” of the staff. The biggest bombshell: preliminary findings about the taste of the margarita in the airport bar.
It still makes the claim that new technologies will solve these problems without county or airport administration intervention.
“Ever heard of a Roomba?” Hatins asked rhetorically, when queried about how new plane technologies would address a portion of the report speaking to the cleanliness of the bathrooms at the airport.
At press time, the group was holding a protest outside the airport, with their backs turned to the airside, eyes closed, fingers in their ears and, in sync, yelling, “La la la la la,” repeatedly.