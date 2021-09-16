Economic data from local hospitality and air travel sources released Tuesday represent mostly positive news for recent, current and near-future tourism activity within the Aspen-Snowmass market.
Most of the various indicators show 2021 to be either on par, or exceeding, pre-pandemic levels achieved in 2019. According to central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, combined lodging occupancy for August was 69.8%, 1.8% higher than August 2019 and 33.1% higher than the same month last year, when COVID-19 spread was in full swing locally, nationally and globally.
For the Aspen market alone, August 2021 was a record-setting month.
“Aspen achieved an occupancy of 75.8%, setting a new record by eclipsing the next highest year (75.5% in 2019). Snowmass had its third-highest summer occupancy month, reaching 60.6%,” says a monthly summary to local stakeholders from Kristi Kavanaugh, and Lise Adams, director of Stay Aspen Snowmass.
A report from Denver-based resort tracking firm Destimetrics LLC provided the data on which their summary is based. That report shows August’s revenue per room, known by the industry acronym “RevPAR,” to be $462 in Aspen and $185 in Snowmass. For the summer season (May through October) to date, RevPar was listed at $332 and $132 respectively. Both figures are significantly higher than what was recorded during last year’s pandemic-affected season.
Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on behalf of the local informal partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass, reported that the number of scheduled flights in August was 132% higher than the same month last year, and 12% above August 2019’s total. Slightly more than 96% of those scheduled flights were actually completed.
While commercial seat capacity was higher last month, total passengers flown in and out of the local airport numbered 59,855 — which is almost exactly on par with August 2019’s figure and 125% higher than the total from the same month last year, according to Tomcich.
“As a point of comparison, overall [Transportation Safety Administration passenger totals] in the U.S. during the month of August was down 22.8% from 2019,” he wrote.
Now and in the near term
The DestiMetrics forecast, which represents advanced bookings data as of Aug. 31, show that September’s combined Aspen-Snowmass occupancy rate began the month at 54.7%, 68.3% higher than the same month last year and 31% higher than the pre-pandemic rate at the start of September 2019.
As many in the business community know, this month has been aided by the return of Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen’s move from June to September. Both of those events are over, but the annual Aspen Ruggerfest — which like the Labor Day music festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19 — returns Sept. 23 to Wagner and Rio Grande parks. Leaf-lookers also are expected to help drive late-September bookings.
The JAS Labor Day Experience weekend “was especially strong, with occupancy approaching 90%. The Food & Wine Classic shifting to September this year is also contributing to September’s increase,” says the occupancy summary. “In addition, we are seeing very strong demand across the board for September, including mid-weekdays. Aspen is currently pacing at 61.9% and Snowmass is pacing at 44.6%, each poised to break records if the weather holds.”
As for advanced bookings for the winter season (November through April), occupancy is pacing roughly double compared with the same six months last year and is on par with winter 2019-20, the occupancy summary adds.
“January, as expected with limited international travel rebounding, will trail historic January performances. Vaccine rates in key countries are on the rise now that those countries have wide access,” the summary states. “Many are predicting much higher rates of their populations being vaccinated by winter than the United States. Ideally, our lower vaccine rates do not continue to drive cases, hospitalizations and deaths up as this makes us vulnerable for both health and economic reasons.”
Tomcich’s report shows that scheduled commercial flights through weekly through Oct. 4 total just below 100, then drop to around 50 from Oct. 5 through Dec. 15. Local ski slopes are expected to open Thanksgiving weekend.
“While future schedules appear to be relatively stable right now, I am told that the current demand environment the airlines are planning for is anything but stable, and that we should expect to see ongoing schedule changes at least monthly as the airlines continue to adjust their networks to ever changing demand,” he wrote.
He reiterated comments from his report last month that indicates light capacity for the Aspen airport from Dec. 1-15.
“This situation is due in large part to a number of United CRJ-700s being out-of-service for heavy maintenance this fall,” Tomcich wrote. “But starting Dec. 16, ASE [the three-letter identifier for the Aspen airport] is now looking at overall capacity that is either equal to or slightly above originally planned winter 2019-20 levels, through April 3, 2022.”
In fact, the number of scheduled flights per week for the holiday period of Dec. 16 through Jan. 3 now stands at just over 250, into and out of Aspen, while the figure for the comparable period in 2019-20 was just under 250.