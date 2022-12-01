Aspen City Council denied two more requests for temporary structures at local restaurants for the winter season, but approved one request for a one-year temporary airlock at the Limelight during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The council unanimously denied a request for a temporary enclosure at Jing, and also denied a request for temporary dining inside the gondolas outside Almresi in a 4-1 vote. The council’s vote to approve the Limelight’s request also was 4-1. The three requests were part of a package of nine local businesses that are requesting seasonal structures. On Nov. 15, a similar request was approved at the St. Regis and one at Catch Steak was denied.
City staff brought the requests to the council and recommended approval only for the Limelight. After May 1 of this year, the city no longer allowed restaurants to install temporary enclosures through its COVID-era program that allowed installations in the right-of-way. Now, all requests are subject to commercial design, growth management and temporary structure reviews.
“The public health orders that Pitkin County had are no longer in place,” said Kevin Rayes, a city planner. “The land-use code is now in full force and effect, and there are no more exemptions allowed for temporary structures. We’re back to where we were before the onset of COVID.”
Staff and council members said they had numerous concerns about Jing’s proposal, which would enclose its patio on private property to provide shelter for outdoor dining during the winter. City code requires the pedestrian space along the front of the building to be open to the air, but overhead trellises and roofs are allowed as long as they are open-sided. In addition to this issue, Rayes said staff did not have clarity about the efficiency of the enclosure or its operational procedures.
“It feels as if this structure is somewhere in between a permanent structure and a temporary structure, but our code does not speak to anything that’s sort of in the middle,” he said. “We don’t have clarity on the actual efficiency of the structure — if it was related to a more permanent solution with insulation, that would undergo a normal building code. We don’t know if this is as efficient as that, or more or less efficient.”
Ben Rose, a local attorney representing Jing, said he understood the reasons why the city was hesitant to approve the request and suggested the restaurant could reduce its request to a period of 90 days, or pay increased mitigation costs to make up for the errors. Jing would be enthusiastic to do either, Rose said.
Council members said they were reluctant to say no, but did not want to set a precedent by allowing one restaurant to pay more mitigation costs but not others. They also said they had concerns about the structure being used for permanent outdoor dining as opposed to a temporary solution for something unavoidable, and about blocking the views from inside the restaurant with extra walls.
“To me, a temporary-use permit is for unavoidable circumstances,” said Councilwoman Rachel Richards. “This approval would mean you would have that third criteria met to say, hey, you’ve gotten approval before, why not just continue it on forever? And I just can’t go down that line.”
With the denial, Jing has the option to return to the council and request to install its enclosure for a period of 14 days. Earlier in the regular meeting, city staff also presented a notice of call-up to the council, where the Historic Preservation Commission had approved Jing’s request for a roof to cover its patio. The council did not call up the item, and the approval stands. Jing also received approval earlier in the year for new windows to allow more fresh air and light into its dining room.
Rose said the restaurant ownership appreciated those two approvals, and asked the council to consider further discussions in the future about how restaurants can increase affordability while expanding their dining spaces.
“I appreciate both the approvals that we’ve had this year, regarding the windows and the roof — that is not lost on us,” he said. “I would ask, so that perhaps next year we don’t run into this issue, that if mitigation costs end up being the biggest issue, that city council or staff could recommend a higher mitigation cost number, so that not only we might be able to meet approval, but other restaurants might be able to meet approval as well.”
In addition to Jing, the council also voted to deny a request at Almresi to seat up to 24 people inside three gondola cars located outside the restaurant. The gondolas were used for additional dining during the pandemic, and the restaurant hoped to use them for the upcoming winter months as well.
Mayor Torre was the lone member of council to vote to approve the request, saying he was interested in the concept, while the other council members said it violated too many aspects of the city code.
“I find that times are changing,” Torre said. “I think that this is a beautification, I think it’s interesting, I think it’s a little different from the other applications that we’ve had, so I’m open to this.”
The council was split on its decision to approve the airlock at the Limelight. Although the approval was granted with the condition that the restaurant work with the city to find a permanent solution within the coming year, Councilman Skippy Mesirow said that he could not support the request because it was not allowed by city code.
The Limelight requested drapes to be placed outside its lobby entrance to form an airlock. Anytime the front door opens in the winter, cold air rushes inside, which is uncomfortable for staff and guests, and strains the hotel’s heating system, Aspen Skiing Co. project manager John Perko said. He added that the business will do its best to find a permanent solution by next year, although he was not confident it could be done within that time frame.
“If we can make this permanent, I think if we can work it into the codes, I think it’s going in the right direction,” said Councilman Ward Hauenstein. “I totally disapprove of wide-open doors in the winter, and fully approve of this to try to make some kind of impact on greenhouse gas and climate.”