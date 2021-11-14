Required reading

Reading a bad book is an agony, one that can be seen on the face of any sixth-grader bored by a summer reading assignment. It’s a pain as near to death as any, if we take them at their word.
Adults are not so different. I imagine any adult who reads on a regular basis has thrown at least one book across the room in disgust — what a waste of time!
But why is that particular story unworthy of our time? It likely has romance or some action, maybe even a little adventure. If it bears the mark of a legitimate publishing house, the book’s grammar is likely sound and all the words will be spelled correctly. The cover is pleasant, the book is finely bound. By all appearances, it seems to satisfy the requirements of a book. So why is it unworthy?
Someday this might be a real mystery to visiting aliens. Imagine their confusion: A “bad” book may even be about the same subjects as a “good” book. The bad book may be brand new while the good book may be a tattered, torn and yellowed paperback … on what basis are these humans assigning qualities of good and bad? For otherworldly beings, with the technology to translate languages instantly or scan a book’s contents in seconds, this might be a great question, like the type anthropologists seek answers to in their studies of Cro-Magnon and Australopithecus.
If kidnapped and probed, a reader might try to explain, saying: One of these books is a waste of time and the other is a worthy use of it because … because it makes us forget the passage of time ...
Why?
… Because one of the stories is well-told and the other is not. What that means is hard to say, but when you’re at a party and a certain acquaintance begins a story you wince and soon feel anxious. This acquaintance may have recently summited Mount Everest, but you can’t wait for the account to be over. It may be the manner of speech, the digressions, or the choice of words. It could be a lack of emotion or strange inflections. Or maybe they don’t know what details to include and which to leave out.
We say they are bad storytellers or conversationalists and take pains to avoid them, because ironically time slows down when we are reminded by such people of how much we would like to be anywhere else, listening to anyone else. We may even wish we were dead, as sixth-graders often do when faced with inescapable boredom. And yet, in the company of another, a trip to the grocery store or an encounter with a surly bartender can be riveting drama or comedy. You may know someone like this. We love them. We forgive them anything. In their presence, time rushes by. We say, “I lost all track of time.” And yet we mortals see this as desirable, more desirable than the never-ending minutes spent with dull stories. Suddenly we look at our phone or a clock and we see, with disappointment, that it’s time to part. In good company, those nights drift into a falling action near the door. But wait, don’t go. What about one more drink? Maybe a cup of coffee or some dessert? It is all code for: Tell me another story.
In the presence of a good storyteller we (temporarily) forget ourselves, our problems, our busy schedules, the ticking clock unwinding in all of our hearts. One can get lost in a book or a conversation. And conversation is often just the trading of stories.
Time speeds up … So we seek great storytellers and novels, with whom we lose track of time? … But if we lose something then we’ve suffered a loss, a negative. No, no, that doesn’t make any sense. There must be another reason why we seek great stories. There must be something given to us that makes up for time’s hastening. Something that makes it worth subordinating our own lives to read about or hear about the lives of others.
It feels like bad stories and storytellers steal our time, but it’s they who bring time to a stop. A single page of assigned reading becomes an eternity. During our school days, how many droning teachers seemed to hold power over the classroom clock?
It’s the good storytellers who really steal our time. All readers know the dangers of starting a good book in the evening. In a great book’s grip, meals, trips to the bathroom and even sleep must be postponed. We stay up too late, scolding ourselves gently.
The authors capable of writing those books, we thank and seek them out for their sleight of hand. It’s been said the mark of a true con artist is to take the marks’ money and make them feel good about it, to be loved for it even. A simple street hustle that ends with the thief sprinting down the sidewalk leaves the victim enraged, loathing self and world. The only fiction worth reading does the opposite. So the act of theft must leave the mark with a thrill, an experience so rich, so extraordinary that the loss of money (or time) is merely incidental. For the con artist this means horse-racing scams, art forgeries and the like. For the literary artist that means, well, it’s not exactly clear. For any rule about what makes a book great, there is at least one great book that abuses that rule and is great in spite of it. Maybe a great story is simply a con. A trick. No, that’s too cynical.
There must be something more to justify the sacrifice.
I cried once upon finishing a novel. “Les Misérables” by Victor Hugo. I felt nothing after closing “War and Peace,” though. There’s no predicting these things. Even great books can be failed by certain readers. There are too many variables. Without abridgment, “Les Misérables” weighs in at 1,100 pages. I say “weighs” because at those proportions one feels the presence of such books, in one’s hands in the late evening, in one’s book bag. I was still young enough to be carrying a backpack regularly then, but I was no longer a student.
A long novel is a risk. It’s like meeting someone at a bar and then immediately living together for two weeks. I never hesitate to try a slim volume, near to 200 pages. A long novel by an unknown? Not likely for me. But I admire those intrepid readers, the ones who turn an unknown into a known and pass along word of what they’ve found. They risk the most valuable thing that anyone has — their time — which is the same thing as one’s life. Such readers are explorers.
For most of us, to tackle a tome, we must trust the author or the person recommending it. The trust is like that which is placed in a more experienced climbing partner when you’re new to the sport. Trepidation remains, flaring up as you begin to scale, to follow. You have to remind yourself that you’re in good hands, the rope will hold. Your climbing partner has seen it all before. With “Les Misérables,” for me, there was trust in both. The author, Hugo, I knew by reputation. The recommender I knew from my humble efforts at rock climbing. An older climber gave me a copy of “Les Misérables.” I scaled only the most minor heights on his belay. I had little knack for it. But over a period of weeks in between hiking and climbing and working, we talked about books and I finished the copy of “Les Misérables” he lent me.
When I closed the novel for the final time, I was lying on my stomach on the rough carpet in my second-floor bedroom. I had a view of the mountains. The summer sun was setting outside my window. I had risked things that year. The room swam in light.
A book of that magnitude lives with you, or you live with it. And when it’s over — I forget who said this first — it’s like a part of you has been amputated. Without thinking, one reaches for the nightstand spot once but no longer occupied by the epic. … What had I felt in those weeks? Had I been a convict? Had I been hunted and abused? Had I come to know redemption and grace when I deserved none? Had I found success and lost it all? It felt as though I had. Perhaps I was Jean Valjean, or maybe I was just a silent companion, struggling alongside him. It doesn’t matter precisely.
We can trust Ernest Hemingway’s authority on this: “All good books are alike in that they are truer than if they had really happened and after you are finished reading one you will feel that all that happened to you and afterwards it all belongs to you: the good and the bad, the ecstasy, the remorse and sorrow, the people and the places and how the weather was. If you can get so that you can give that to people, then you are a writer.”
Call it whatever you like, but that’s not being conned. It’s something more and it’s nearly indescribable, except by a master. Hemingway was a master, and he wrote a handful of books capable of that feat. He was also one of the great readers. He had many faults but being under-read was not one of them.
So many great readers also are or have been writers of some sort — the list is endless. In this respect, reading is much like boxing. The most dedicated and knowledgeable boxing fans I know were all fighters themselves or at least dabbled in the ring in their younger days.
For a time, I felt pained that most of the general population was not reading novels. But I found as I absorbed more punches from sparring partners and saw with each passing week the gulf between my skill and that of professional fighters, I held a greater appreciation for boxing, and reading.
I watched boxing as a child. After some firsthand experience, when I turned on the TV or went to a fight, I understood something more of how difficult the most fundamental movements were. And how what often appeared simplest, was hardest.
It looks as simple as words on a page — just two men or women throwing punches, but there are layers. A little experience of boxing teaches that the mind may often be willing, but everyone has limits. Surpassing them, knowing pain, exhaustion and weakness yet pushing forward — that’s where glory lies. It can be more than mere entertainment and violence, it can be art. The casual fan misses what the aficionado sees — at high levels of competition, boxing is a game of violent chess. I’ve watched a fighter spend 10 rounds setting up a single punch, and I’ve read books whose authors spent hundreds of pages building toward a single sentence.
I used to think it was sad for novelists to write for so narrow an audience, but having seen up close the passion of the boxing community, there’s something to be said for having a small, but dedicated audience of aficionados and writing for them. Readers.
For the past 12 years I’ve written down the name of every book I’ve read along with a few paragraphs or pages about each of them. It’s an act of communion with the author. What was admired, disliked — what mattered. Eventually, a journal like this becomes essential, as does an index. I’ve forgotten the titles of so many of the books I’ve read, but if asked about a specific title I can almost always recall some particulars about it, what really mattered. It’s like a magic trick. Occasionally, I flip through the journals; they’ve become like yearbooks. Upon finding certain entries, a rush of memories pours forth, even beyond whatever I scribbled down about a book initially. It’s like finding a photo of one’s grade-school crush in a cardboard box buried beneath old jerseys and football pads.
How much should a writer read? At least 50, probably more than a hundred books a year. Maybe 200 but certainly not many more than that. Some time must be left for living. Beyond that it’s hard to say. There are almost no rules for the training of a writer. Both Hunter S. Thompson and F. Scott Fitzgerald can be excellent, but they are excellent in as different a manner as ice cream and steak are excellent. This is odd, perhaps, because Thompson taught himself to write by rereading and retyping “The Great Gatsby.” To find its rhythm, he said. But it is certain that a writer learns first by reading, endlessly, then by writing, endlessly. There are no prodigies at writing. Rimbaud doesn’t count. He was a poet. And if there were any naturals at novels, all the serious writers would hate them.
When the act of writing goes well, when it’s really good, it’s as indescribable as a moment of erotic transcendence … which nearly every great writer, at some point, has attempted to describe (most have failed). When writing goes poorly, which is often, it’s like — well, let’s just say many fine writers have ended their lives when it seemed the gift was gone.
But enough about bad books. Neither of us has enough time to spend it on bad books.
In his later years, Ernest Hemingway made a list of great books for which he’d sacrifice a million-dollar income to once again have the experience of reading them for the first time. I have my own list. I won’t share it here. From books, Hemingway’s included, I learned that sometimes what is left out arouses more curiosity than what is kept.
You may not believe him — about surrendering millions — but I do. There are things that words can do that money cannot, even in this town. If that all sounds too romantic, recall the poets of the First World War: Julian Grenfell, Wilfred Owen, Alan Seeger, Rupert Brooke, Siegfried Sassoon. Some had sizable bank balances. It was not stacks of bills they carried with them into battle but lines of verse. In muddy trenches they wrote poems of staggering beauty, while nearby were the dead and dying, rats, vomit, and the ever-present stench of the unwashed and gangrenous.
What else can’t money buy? A warrior’s soul. Grace. A calm heart.
The modern paperback was invented during World War II for the benefit of American soldiers. During the war, over 120 million copies of pocketable, soft-cover books called Armed Services Editions were distributed.
The single greatest day of distribution for Armed Services Editions was the eve of D-Day. Eisenhower’s staff ordered paperback novels to be handed out to every soldier going over in the landing crafts. What good is money to the damned? What can comfort men facing death? It would be ridiculous to meet one’s end with a handful of dollar bills or a list of baseball statistics.
If there is an American Valhalla, the warriors around the long table there are reading “The Great Gatsby.” Fitzgerald died a ruined man in 1940, with stacks of his unsold books in storage. The war that followed resurrected him. Over 155,000 copies of Gatsby were given to American soldiers during World War II. Which, along with the GI Bill, likely led to the proliferation of creative writing programs in the U.S. after the war. If at age 19, I had lain in a troopship bunk choking back fear and missing home only to open “The Great Gatsby” and be transported to a rowdy Manhattan of full glasses and beautiful women, I, too, would have sought out gurus afterward to tell me how such magic is done.
Of course there are other kinds of writing than novels and poems. Films and TV are written, and both can be art, though rarely are. A brief word about why that is should probably be said.
The poverty, pain and loneliness of working a piece of fiction into something worthy of being published as a novel tends to deter the types who are drawn to the riches and excess of the screen. Literature is not a perfect filter, especially these days, but the odds of finding a principled truth-teller are better in the bookstore than on Netflix. It takes a certain dedication to commit to writing of this kind. Some may write for glory, but few novelists these days write for money. Money and committees are the enemies of the authentic and both can be found in abundance in screenwriting, at least compared to literature. Even so, there’s a long list of great writers who have written for the screen. For starters: Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck, James Salter and William Faulkner. Faulkner, curiously, was likely the novelist who made the best transition to the screen. He had no illusions about Hollywood. He was there to trade some time for money in order to have more time later for the real thing. Novels. There’s a true story that sums up his time in Hollywood, best told by John Meroney in “William Faulkner’s Hollywood Odyssey.”
“Faulkner sometimes hunted with [Howard] Hawks, and on one dove hunting trip recounted by the director, Hawks invited along Clark Gable, already a [movie] star. Faulkner and Hawks began discussing literature and eventually Gable asked, ‘Mr. Faulkner, what do you think somebody should read if he wants to read the best modern books? Who would you say are the best living writers?’ Faulkner replied, ‘Thomas Mann, Willa Cather, John Dos Passos, Ernest Hemingway, and myself.’ Gable asked, ‘Oh, do you write, Mr. Faulkner?’ Faulkner replied, ‘Yeah. What do you do, Mr. Gable?’”
I don’t intend to demean film or TV by comparison; there are a number of worthwhile shows and films. And I think comedy often plays better on the screen or stage. But I’m certain that I’ve never been a science teacher who dealt crystal meth. I’ve never sold ads on Madison Avenue either, I know that. That’s because what is seen on the screen can never belong to the viewer in the way that what is read can belong to the reader. The good, the bad, the ecstasy of the screen? It has all clearly been manufactured by someone else. With film the possibility for subconscious distraction is infinite. It is in our nature.
An act of creation takes place in reading great literature. It occurs within the reader, whose focus is funneled through a single sense — sight — through which the mind takes possession of the raw material (the text) and transforms it into something more, everything, perhaps the writer’s ideal, that first bright light that motivated the author to sit down, sacrifice years, and enter the unknown — darkness.
“I sat next to a green-eyed young woman, a poet, who declared loftily that you learned nothing from books, it was life you learned from, passion, experience,” wrote James Salter, an Aspenite, of a dinner party he attended. “The host, a fine old man in his seventies, heard her and disagreed. His hair was white. His voice had the faint shrillness of age. ‘No, everything I’ve ever learned,’ he said, ‘has come from books. I’d be in darkness without them.’”
Coda
There’s much more that can be said — about Homer, about books that changed the world, about the Mediterranean at dawn ... about Antoine de Saint-Exupéry piloting mail planes above Africa with a book open upon his knees. … but for now I’ve said enough. There is an invisible bell inside every conscientious writer’s head and its ring sounds like, “brevity.” So on this we will part:
The books that push aside darkness are rare. There are so many variables. … Suggestions can be made for another, but not discoveries. Each must simply go forward.
And explore.