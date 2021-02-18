A 15-year-old boy from New York was safely rescued by Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol and Mountain Rescue Aspen crews Wednesday afternoon after the visitor ventured out of bounds.
On Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was called by Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol about an out-of-bounds skier off Aspen Mountain. The skier exited Aspen Mountain near Walsh’s Run, a double black diamond run off the east side of Aspen Mountain.
The skier, unfamiliar with the area, was stuck in deep snow and unable to hike back up to the ski area boundary, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release. Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol deployed two patrollers to locate the stranded skier and escort him to safety.
“Patrollers were able to find and make contact with the stranded skier and safely guide him east of town,” the release explains. “Mountain Rescue Aspen Team members met up with the group and helped further navigate difficult terrain.”
The group was met by Mountain Rescue Aspen near North Star Nature Preserve.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol, and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of their surroundings,” the release states. “Ski area boundaries are clearly marked for skier safety, and everyone should be prepared for the unexpected when traveling in the backcountry.”
The stranded skier was described as “not equipped for backcountry travel.” It was later learned that a second skier exited Aspen Mountain and had not returned. The second skier, another 15-year-old male, separated from his ski partner and had not returned but was later located safe in town. All members were out of the field by about 7:15 p.m.