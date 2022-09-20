A historic cattle ranch near Carbondale that sold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be preserved as an equine operation with very little residential development under a proposal submitted to Pitkin County.
Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, wife and husband, purchased the Tybar Ranch on Prince Creek Road in June 2021. They acquired about 458 acres of property and development rights for nine homes of up to 7,500 square feet each. Instead of developing the homes themselves or selling the lots, the Dorans proposed alternative uses for seven of the lots. They reserved rights on the remaining two lots but don’t have current development plans on them, the application said. They renamed the property to the Turnabout Ranch, though the Tybar sign remains erect along Prince Creek Road.
The Tybar Ranch was established as a cattle operation in 1872 and in recent years was a cattle-breeding operation, according to the application.
“This land has supported crops/cattle/horse grazing and hay production for about 150 years,” the application said.
The ranch is significant not only because it was homesteaded so long ago but because it is highly visible from Prince Creek Road and the popular Prince Creek trail network. The Dorans’ plan calls for preservation of about 120 acres on the eastern edge of the ranch as open space. That land is adjacent to the North Porcupine Trail in the Prince Creek network. Mountain bikers won’t be peering in the rear windows of mansions under this plan.
The Dorans are embracing trail users to a degree. They have proposed establishing a “small, wayside park” near where the Prince Creek singletrack trail intersects Angus Lane, a main entrance to the ranch.
“The Applicant will donate a bike rack, picnic table, standing bicycle pump and an assortment of bike tools for use by bike riders similar to the common practice of the Aspen Skiing Company Bike Patrol,” the application said.
Additional swaths of the ranch to the north and in the center will be preserved as open space as well.
The seller, Emma Danciger, kept one lot and a small home on the property. The Dorans currently live in another house on the ranch.
The Dorans proposed to vacate three development lots and instead build an indoor riding arena, a 24-stall horse barn and associated facilities. In addition, they proposed to surrender a fourth lot in favor of a retreat barn that will be used as part of an equine-assisted learning program.
Willeman Doran’s vision statement submitted to the county government outlined her interest in Natural Lifemanship — “a model of equine-assisted learning that helps people build connected relationships and overcome stress and trauma.” The retreat barn would support the healing work, her vision statement said.
Willeman Doran also wrote that she and her husband plan eco-friendly practices designed to restore the ranch.
“The land has been severely overgrazed and is mostly weeds and bare ground in large areas,” she wrote. “We have already begun a restoration program involving goats for weed abatement and soil analysis to help determine the best seed mixes for revitalizing our pastures. This will need to continue for several years to bring the property back to health.”
The application noted that the Dorans will allow only one cutting of their alfalfa field on the east side of their ranch. Additional growth will be left for deer and elk. In addition, they pledged that all fences erected will be wildlife friendly.
While outlining the development plan, the application said two additional lots that were approved for development by Pitkin County in 2001 are now likely not developable under the county’s visually constrained regulations, the application said. The Dorans are proposing to sterilize those two lots in return for being granted a transferable development for each of them. Pitkin County has a program where transferable development rights can be sold to snuff construction in some places and the rights can be transferred to designated “receiving” areas elsewhere in the county.
A third lot was suggested for potential inclusion for sterilization and awarding of a transferable development right by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW said that lot would be best as open space because it is within one-quarter mile from a deer and elk winter concentration area.
That leaves two lots. One that is located closest to Carbondale in the northwest corner of the ranch “has no plan for development,” according to the application. There is no current plan for the ninth and final lot, according to the application.
Pitkin County commissioners Patti Clapper, Kelly McNicholas Kury, Greg Poschman and Francie Jacober toured the property with the Dorans and their representatives on Monday. Commissioner Steve Child couldn’t attend. The commissioners asked questions but didn’t make any comments during the site tour.
Jonathan Lowsky, a wildlife biologist who worked with the Dorans on their plan, told the commissioners that parts of the ranch are important transition zones to the public lands directly to the east and north called the Crown. The Crown, he said, is one of the most important habitats in the valley for deer and elk.
“You create this buffer to the Crown,” he said of the proposed ranch plan.
A report by Lowsky that is an attachment to the application explained why it was important to avoid development on four of the lots.
“Development on four of those lots and associated human activity would result in substantial disruption of the transition habitat, winter range and winter concentration area on and adjacent to the ranch,” Lowsky wrote.
Other major components of the plan include tearing down an 18,000-square-foot barn that is visible from Prince Creek Road and replacing it with a 2,400-square-foot wooden barn. An accessory dwelling unit adjacent to the current barn would be expanded into a five-bedroom bunkhouse for employees.
The Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the Dorans’ proposal. The county commissioners will begin review on Nov. 16.