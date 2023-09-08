The Carbondale branch of the Garfield County Libraries on Thursday evening was not the quiet, tranquil place to study or work that such institutions are known to be.
A storm brewing in the community meeting space spread to the common space as residents delivered a petition to the libraries' board of trustees to request the relocation of graphic novels, termed Manga, containing what they say are pornographic imagery.
The turnout, on both sides of the debate, prompted the opening of large panels from the community room into the main space of the library, allowing all to hear the cheers and jeers of the heated public comment portion of the meeting.
“We’ll look at this petition, but we don’t rule by petition,” Garfield County Libraries Board of Trustees President Adrian Rippy-Sheehy said. “We rule by our established policies and procedures. It’s tough emotionally and everything, whether we personally agree or not. That’s why, after the public meeting, we’ll discuss all this and see how we want to respond.”
Trish O'Grady, a resident at the lead of the push, notified the board that she intended to turn over a petition containing 844 signatures at the start of the meeting to the board at their monthly business meeting. Ahead of the meeting, some community members were confused as to the purpose of the meeting, leading Rippy-Sheehy to issue a clarification that the topic was not up for debate and the board would not respond to public comments made — though it did extend its open comment section from 15 minutes to a half-hour to allow more people to speak.
Amidst the confusion of the purpose of the meeting, some were aggravated at the rules around public comment, interjecting during speakers’ time and showing frustration when the allotted 30 minutes came to an end and the board moved on with its agenda.
Rippy-Sheehy intervened several times when some speakers, including O’Grady, attempted to go over their time, or when the audience cheered or booed in response to a speaker.
O’Grady said the initiative was started by John Lepkowski, who Garfield County Libraries Executive Director Jamie LaRue said had approached the libraries with complaints about other materials in the past.
The concern with these specific books — two series but three titles in total — is highly graphic images that could be picked up by children. Initially the request was to move the books to the library’s top shelves, but the petition as submitted states that “these two book series, along with any other material with the Parental Advisory Warning should not be accessed by minors. … These materials need to be in a locked bookcase, placed in an employee area or in a separate room marked as adult only at each of the locations.”
The petition goes on to demand that the books should require an ID displaying an age above 18 to check out, and that if these “requirements” are not met that the books be removed entirely from the library.
Before the petition, LaRue told Lepkowski and O’Grady to file a “request for reconsideration” form with the libraries. He denied each of them, saying that each of the “challenges” he received for the books were from “people who haven’t read the books.”
“When (O’Grady) says, ‘This is going on, this was rape, this was masturbation,’ the whole point of the book, if you read it, is that it’s people looking at something and getting a mistaken idea about things that didn’t happen,” LaRue said. “This is an award-winning series that is played for laughs. It’s supposed to be funny. She’s saying, ‘(LaRue) finds it funny.’ No, I’m saying it was written as a comedy and you have to read the whole thing to know.”
LaRue added that the decision was made based on the libraries’ role as an information provider. LaRue and the board of trustees said the books already were not located in proximity to the children’s section in their libraries, preventing incidental pickup.
“Our mission is to provide information about the world to anybody who’s looking for it. That’s our job,” LaRue said. “To come in and start tweaking away at this … We stand for something. We have policies and those policies articulate our purpose, and I think we’re supposed to hold it.”
LaRue felt that the conversation hasn’t been had in good faith. He said that O’Grady had visited the Silt branch, “berated one of my staff … took some of the books down, opened them to the pictures and carefully placed them around the library, including the children’s area … doing exactly what they falsely accused the library of doing, which is pushing adult content on children.”
LaRue sent O’Grady a letter saying that they would call the police and she would at least receive a 30-day ban from libraries if she acted similarly again. He said the libraries had not yet pursued legal action.
From the petitioners side, many cited additional societal issues as points of concern.
“I think this is not only a legal issue, I think it’s a moral issue,” O’Grady said. “I don’t think it’s morally beneficial for kids to be able to see this material, and I want to raise awareness because I’m old enough to remember when things like this were available to children that were eventually banned. I remember when cigarettes were available with vending machines in restaurants and 10 and 12 year olds would go in there.”
The board did not discuss public comment, nor did it add any sort of discussion to the agenda beyond a work session with the Garfield County commissioners, all three of whom were in attendance.
As recommended by Commissioner John Martin, the board and LaRue committed to holding a forum on the topic, in a setting more ideal than a monthly board meeting. Details on the forum weren’t decided at the time of writing.