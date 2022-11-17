Another winter season likely means another communicable disease surge that may have already begun in Pitkin County, according to recent health reports.
The flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have taken an early hold this season, and the area has already begun seeing anecdotal rises in respiratory illnesses and symptoms impacting the community, even if COVID-19 has sat steady over the past few months.
With the arrival of peak respiratory-illness season in the coming months, Pitkin County Public Health Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Response Lead Carly Senst expects the situation to intensify
“COVID has kind of continued to plateau through this offseason period at a relatively low level,” Senst said. “I anticipate next week and the following weeks after the holiday and after the mountains open we’re going to see that uptick just like we have every year during COVID.
“What we’re also seeing is the return of some ‘old nemeses’ — RSV and flu are back with a vengeance and it feels like both have started uncharacteristically early this season.”
The two seasonal respiratory viruses have taken hold locally, particularly in schools. The Aspen School District has seen elevated absences in recent weeks. Aspen Middle School saw more than 50 students marked sick on Nov. 7, a total of 12.3% of the student body.
On Tuesday, Aspen Elementary School’s absence due to illness climbed above 10% with more than 40 students out. With a “stomach virus” also floating around, many of the absences in schools are from respiratory virus symptoms.
“We’re seeing illness everywhere in all three schools,” ASD nurse Robin Strecker said.
Senst said that the same mitigation efforts for COVID-19 have kept people from being exposed to RSV and the flu. Now, with many of those restrictions tampered down, the viruses are spreading.
The seasonal flu has traditionally been more severe for medically fragile and older individuals, while RSV is more threatening to younger populations, Senst said, especially those younger than 6 years old. She said the illness is especially threatening to babies younger than 6 months old.
Tracking for each is limited because most who experience the symptoms recover at home without testing for the flu or RSV, compared to the emphasis behind diagnosing COVID. Most tracking happens at the hospitalization stage. Pitkin County has seen two hospitalizations for RSV, Senst said. Both were children.
A release from Eagle County on Monday indicated three pediatric RSV cases last week.
While RSV itself doesn’t typically lead to severe illness, it is exacerbated by co-infection with the flu or COVID.
“We’re very concerned about coinfection,” Senst said. “If a child has RSV and COVID or RSV and flu, that potential for severe illness really escalates. This is the first year that we’ll have all three circulating at once.”
COVID, meanwhile, has held low since a minor uptick in cases in July. No more than five new cases have been reported in a single day since September, and the seven-day incidence rate sat at 46 per 100,000 residents, according to the Pitkin County COVID response website.
The major concern, much like it was during the highest peaks of COVID-19, is hospital capacity.
“We are seeing a really high rate of RSV hospitalizations not only nationally, but within the state of Colorado,” Senst said. “Our pediatric care system really is very strained and we want to make sure to protect our local hospital capacity so that we’re not adding additional pressure to our transfer partners at St. Mary’s in Denver.”
The good news to Senst is that the community is well-prepared — and well-versed — for communicable disease control after years of combating COVID. She said that at least 95% of the Pitkin County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the county’s data show that 85% of Pitkin residents are fully vaccinated.
Still, the county is encouraging residents to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, as up to five variants are prevalent globally, in addition to obtaining a seasonal influenza vaccination. Currently, there is no vaccine available for RSV, she said.
Senst said an updated COVID booster is recommended for anyone who has completed their initial series and has not had a booster in the previous two months or tested positive for COVID in the past three months. Children aged 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the initial series of shots.
Vaccine eligibility and availability information can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com.