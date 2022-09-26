A 31-year-old hiker who reportedly suffered a sprained or broken ankle successfully self-rescued and returned to the Highlands Base bus area — after Aspen Ambulance had deployed an ambulance and Mountain Rescue Aspen had sent a foot team into the Crater Lake area searching for the injured party.
At about 1:11 p.m. Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Maroon Lake Entrance center reporting an injured hiker in the Crater Lake area, and that he was unable to walk and would need assistance.
MRA dispatched a foot team into the field, which interviewed other hikers and was unable to gather further information on the would-be patient. In all, two members of Aspen Ambulance District and seven MRA members — in addition to PCSO — were involved in the response.
“Rescuers scoured the area and were unable to find any patient,” a PCSO press release notes.
By 2:58 p.m., MRA received a call that the patient was safe at the Highlands Base bus area and that he did not need nor want assistance.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users that a distress call for help puts rescuers at risk in the field,” the press release continues. “In the event circumstances change and assistance is no longer needed, please notify authorities immediately.”