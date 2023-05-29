After building a history of assisting victims of domestic and sexual abuse in the Roaring Fork Valley for the last 40 years, the nonprofit organization Response has now taken major steps in assuring it will be around to provide aid for the long haul.
Response’s land-use application for an office and shelter sailed through first-round approval by the Basalt Town Council last week by a vote of 6-0. A second reading and public hearing is needed to finalize the approval.
The organization, founded in 1983, has also made big strides in raising the $7.7 million necessary to buy the land on the south side of Highway 82 at 325 Cody Lane and construct a 7,883-square-foot building. The building will have offices, meeting rooms and a dwelling on the first floor and seven efficiency units on the second floor along with an employee housing unit.
The seven efficiency units will provide temporary shelter for victims of domestic abuse. They will have a shared kitchen, living area, work areas and laundry but provide space for privacy, said Response Executive Director Shannon Meyer.
Response has provided temporary shelter for clients, known as survivors, in local hotels and an apartment it has rented. It also bought a unit in the midvalley to provide housing for up to one year, but that model was not sustainable and competition is fierce for any rental units.
“It’s not even a Band-Aid,” Meyer said of the current model.
So Response’s staff and board of directors proceeded with the plan for the office and shelter. It purchased the property after the Basalt Town Council approved a shelter as an allowable use for the site on Cody Lane in an earlier land-use decision.
The structure just off Highway 82 will be very visible to the public as a way to “destigmatize domestic abuse” issues, Meyer said. However, it will offer security to the survivors.
“Our new facility will be designed with security in mind,” she said.
Response provides a variety of services in addition to short-term emergency housing. It operates a 24-hour helpline and crisis intervention, health and medical accompaniment, court accompaniment and legal advocacy and education.
“In 2021, they served 175 survivors and answered more than 300 calls to their 24-hour crisis helpline,” said Response’s application to the town of Basalt. The application was prepared by the local land-use consulting firm BendonAdams.
Meyer said the crisis calls to Response and the number of clients served soared 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers have remained steady.
Response focuses aid in Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County. However, it also helps victims of sexual abuse that occurred in its service area even if they live elsewhere. They also help victims who work in the service area but live elsewhere.
Response currently operates its office out of the Schultz Health and Human Services Building near Aspen Valley Hospital. It became clear that the need exists for its own dedicated office and shelter, Meyer said. Response aims to maintain a presence at the Health and Human Services building after it moves to Basalt.
While the land-use approval hasn’t been a problem, Response faces challenges building on the new site. It must be graded to raise it out of the floodplain, per Basalt regulations. In addition, about 75% of the building will be built on piers for flood mitigation. The town council granted a height variance for the building for up to 29 feet due to the need to elevate the site.
Mitigating for potential flooding comes at a steep cost. Constructing a building on piers isn’t cheap. Fortunately, Response picked up a $2.25 million lead grant from the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation of Scottsdale, Arizona.
“The Halle Foundation identifies and funds outstanding nonprofits to ensure that all people can build healthy, productive and inspiring lives,” the foundation’s website said.
A second major financial boost could come this week. Meyer said Response has applied for a $4 million grant from the Colorado Division of Housing. A review is scheduled this week. The state housing department has money to disperse from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
As of today, Response has raised $3.18 million for its shelter.
If the town approvals materialize, a building permit is secured and the funding comes together, Response would break ground on the office and shelter in October 2023. Construction would take roughly one year to complete.