The Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance has dismissed its civil action against the Pitkin County Public Health Department and interim public health director Jordana Sabella.
The action was announced Wednesday by attorney Chris Bryan, who was representing the alliance — a group of restaurants and other local supporters — that were suing Pitkin County to reinstate range-level COVID-19 restrictions. The alliance had maintained the decision by the health board, which it deemed “draconian” to move into the Red-level, had created negative fiscal and social impacts.
But after not being able to serve customers indoors for the latter half of January, in response to growing COVID-19 cases, Pitkin County restaurants on Tuesday were able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity. That’s because the county’s incident rate for two weeks dropped to 642 cases per 100,000 residents, which reflected a 14-day decline.
In a statement issued earlier this week, attorney Bryan wrote, “Fewer tourists, increased access to more reliable testing, availability of vaccines for at-risk populations and the threat of prosecution after law enforcement finally decided to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on private parties and informal gatherings — those are what caused January’s decreased incidence rate in Pitkin County. Closing restaurants did not cause the incidence rate to go down.”
By Wednesday, though, the civil action was dismissed.
According to the court document: “The Alliance has paid all required Court costs and filing fees, and Defendants have not filed or served an answer or summary judgment motion,” according to the notice of dismissal without judgment. “All scheduled hearings and deadlines can be vacated and the case can be closed without prejudice.”