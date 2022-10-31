A collaboration among restaurateurs in Basalt is designed to result in a Sure Thing.
Scott and Tammy Picard, owners of Sure Thing Burger in Willits, are in a transition stage in life. They have one child in college and two rapidly approaching higher education. After a career in the restaurant industry and nine years operating Sure Thing in Basalt, they wanted to ease back.
“We went nine years without a real vacation,” Picard said. He and Tammy closed the restaurant for six weeks this summer to take some well-deserved time off.
Meanwhile, Mario Hernandez and his brother Roberto Hernandez were in a transition not entirely of their choosing. They opened Ocean Seafood & Raw Bar along with Mario’s wife, Vanessa, at Willits in spring 2020. While the restaurant enjoyed solid word-of-mouth reviews, getting established during the COVID-19 pandemic proved difficult.
The Hernandez brothers worked seven days per week for 14 months before deciding to close earlier this month. As they were reaching that conclusion, Scott Picard approached them in August with a proposal to explore some kind of a collaboration, which he hadn’t necessarily defined.
Picard said he was reaching out to different restaurant operators in Willits to see if there could be some type of cooperation. He feels that with the opening of additional restaurants in the Tree Farm, a new development across Highway 82 from Willits Town Center, it’s going to be tough for them all to survive.
“We’re all competing for the same space in your belly,” Picard said.
The problem boils down to not enough bodies — not enough customers and not enough workers, Picard said. The Roaring Fork Valley’s chronic Achilles heel — the lack of affordable housing — has hit employers particularly hard in the last couple of years.
Picard said he wasn’t interested in selling Sure Thing, which he labels as “fast casual” dining. He has a steady stream of customers, anchored by school-aged kids and their parents, as well as 14 years on his lease, including two five-year options. When he learned that Ocean was closing, he struck a restaurant management agreement with the Hernandez brothers. The deal combines the established system and a record of success at Sure Thing with passion and youthfulness of Mario and Roberto.
The Hernandezes will oversee day-to-day operations. The Picards will oversee finances and training.
“By summer we hope these guys are self-sufficient,” Picard said. “They will hopefully introduce their own dishes.”
Picard is impressed with Mario’s background in fine dining and his popularity within the valley restaurant scene. Prior to opening Ocean, Mario was the executive chef at Jimmy’s in Aspen for six years and also worked at a sister restaurant, Jimmy’s Bodega.
Mario signed the lease for Ocean in December 2019 and initially didn’t feel COVID posed a threat to the new business. He said he put in so much time at the fledgling restaurant, he rarely saw his two young children, now ages 5 and 7.
When Picard came calling, Mario soon realized it was an opportunity he should seize. He liked what he learned about Sure Thing and about Scott Picard.
“He’s a really good guy, a really good human being,” Hernandez said, adding that he sees Picard as a good mentor.
The kitchen at the restaurant is immaculate and all ingredients are fresh and many items are made from scratch, Hernandez said.
The schedule at Sure Thing brings some sanity back to his life. The restaurant reopened for dinner last week, so its hours are now 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mario said he looks forward to getting home while his kids are still up and helping get them off to school in the morning. Continuing to work in the midvalley, where his family lives, also was important. He can avoid the commute to Aspen.
Mario and Roberto are very hands-on in the Sure Thing kitchen. They also brought some of their employees with them. Scott Picard remains around the restaurant during the transition.
Mario will ease into making any additions to the menu. When the time comes, the first addition could be fish and chips, he said. He would also like to offer “a nice clam chowder.”
Picard sees a promising future for the restaurant he worked so hard to establish. It thrives with hands-on management.
“It’s a chef-driven business, which makes it perfect for them,” Picard said.