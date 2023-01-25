The White River National Forest is proposing to reconstruct sections of the Hanging Lake Trail after tons of debris tumbled down and damaged the popular route in Glenwood Canyon in summer 2021.
The proposal includes reengineering six of the seven bridges along the 1.2-mile trail. The bridges will be designed to better accommodate high water and debris flows, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Two bridges will also be slightly relocated to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance, the agency said.
Work is expected to begin in September 2023 and continue through fall 2024. White River National Forest spokesman David Boyd said the agency still has to determine how to coordinate work with recreational use in summer 2024. Work won’t begin until after most of the 2023 tourist season is finished.
The project is estimated to cost $2.4 million, but that may be subject to change, Boyd said. Great Outdoors Colorado is contributing $2,050,000 for the project, while the White River National Forest will contribute $300,000 and the National Forest Foundation is donating $50,000, according to the Forest Service.
Hanging Lake itself and the trail infrastructure survived the Grizzly Creek Fire in August 2020 mostly unscathed. Luck ran out in summer 2021 when flash floods triggered massive landslides along the fire burn scar. Landslides swept away bridges and trees along the Hanging Lake route and deposited rubble around the recreation area. More than 15,000 reservations for Hanging Lake hikers were canceled for 2021. A temporary trail on the old alignment opened June 25 last summer after about $150,000 in restoration work. Hikers needed to make a reservation and obtain a permit to use the route.
Great Outdoors Colorado announced in March it awarded a grant to help with permanent repairs.
The White River National Forest has been working on the plan and provided details about the proposed project on its website Tuesday. The proposal is open to public comment. Details for the project can be found at tinyurl.com/HangingLakeupdate. The agency is requesting comments by Feb. 25.
In addition to the reengineering of the bridges, the proposal includes:
Building a boardwalk at Spouting Rock to reduce erosion and other impacts by guiding visitors on a defined pathway looping around the falls.
Minor regrading and rock work, flood debris removal and native vegetation seeding and planting by hand along the trail to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion.
Debris removal and stream channel reconstruction at the trailhead to protect the adjacent paved path, restrooms and other facilities. A plaza with seating and shade structures will be constructed.
Stabilizing a Civilian Conservation Corps structure along the trail to ensure its longevity. The Forest Service will consult with the Colorado Historic Preservation Office on that task.
Reservations are required to hike the Hanging Lake Trail this summer and are available through www.visitglenwood.com. Reservations for May 1 through June 30 will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Reservations for July 1 through Sept. 4 will be available beginning 10 a.m. on March 15.