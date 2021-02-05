Raoul Wille loved all kinds of skiing, Nordic, alpine and even a hybrid called gelande, his brother Andre Wille recalled Wednesday night.
“He loved skiing in all forms,” said Wille, who coaches high school-age Nordic athletes, including some who will compete this weekend as part of a two-day event hosted by Aspen Valley Ski Club and the city of Aspen.
The 2021 Raoul Wille Memorial Ski Race weekend honors the man who lost his life 22 years ago from altitude sickness while on an expedition in Nepal. The impression Wille made on another native Aspenite, August Teague, led to the naming of this event four years ago.
According to Teague, AVSC’s Nordic program director: “Raoul was known as one of the gutsiest guys in town and any physical challenge had him involved. Our climb to the high point also carries his name, as it, too, is the gutsiest part of the course.”
Friday’s sprint race, the University of Colorado Invitational, is open to teams from the University of Denver, University of Utah and Montana State. Saturday’s classic race sees 13 athletes who hail from Aspen to Carbondale, according to Teague.
That includes two Aspen High School graduating seniors who will have their last event on the home turf and may use it to qualify for junior nationals.
“Eva McDonough and Taiga Moore are hoping to have a positive last experience before they move on to their collegiate careers,” Teague said.
McDonough will ski next year for Bates College; Moore has not yet committed to a school, Teague said.
Spectators are not allowed at the races due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Teague requested that people recreate elsewhere instead of attending the events.
“Ski on the golf course, at the Bells, enjoy our ‘fifth mountain’ (of cross-country trails). With the impacts of COVID and the hardship on our tourism and restaurant industry, it’s responsible to encourage people to support from afar,” he said.
Restoring history
Raoul Wille would have embraced the idea of recreating to the max had he not left this world on Oct. 11, 1998 at the age of 45.
The embodiment of the super athlete and larger-than-life Aspen character, it’s in some ways surprising that Wille’s legacy wasn’t honored sooner than four years ago.
“My college essay was about the impact of his life and the loss of his life,” Teague said.
A 1971 Aspen High School graduate, Raoul Wille, the oldest son of Lynne and Louis Wille, skied for CU’s NCAA-championship-winning cross-country team and later for the U.S. Ski Team, Teague wrote.
“Raoul went on to become one of the most popular coaches in the Aspen area, including being my coach growing up. In addition to coaching Raoul enjoyed pottery, paragliding, hiking, mountaineering and scuba!” Teague continued.
When Teague returned to Aspen after school, coaching in Nevada, California, Washington and Australia and then going to work for AVSC, he decided that the annual home cross-country races should bear Raoul Wille’s name.
“It’s a way to help restore some of the history we’ve lost in this valley,” Teague said.
The Wille family’s lodge on Main Street in Aspen, the Tyrolean, continues to be operated with the authentic ski lifestyle in mind.
Raoul Wille’s family was honored that Teague went to such lengths to remember their brother and the father of Cody, who grew up here and now lives on the Front Range.
Recalling his brother’s ski racing excellence, Andre Wille said, “It’s an honor to have all these college skiers come here every year. It’s a fantastic event.”
“Raoul would be psyched to see all these skiers, all these age groups together,” he said. In addition to coaching, Raoul was also an early impetus behind the Silverboom cross country race.
Andre recalled how his older brother competed in cross county and combined events, notably the “gelande” where athletes use alpine skis to launch off Nordic jumps.
In his loving memorial “Raoul Wille — big heart, big life,” author and journalist Jay Cowan wrote: “Winters were marked by high speed downhill skiing assaults on Spar Gulch and road trips to gelande ski-jumping events in Jackson, Durango and Alta. Raoul could get good distance, but sometimes listed to the right. He broke both ankles gelande-ing the 40-meter hill in Aspen, the same jump that had broken both of his legs as a junior nordic jumper years earlier.”
Andre Wille said simply, “He was a gonzo-type figure” and one who was much beloved.
According to Cowan, who traveled multiple times to the Himalayas with his close friend, “Everybody loved Raoul, and they got the affection back tenfold.”